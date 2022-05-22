Match-winning Magpie Oliver Henry was almost dropped for Fremantle clash



"It's an important lesson for resilience … I spoke to him throughout week about, simply, (how) you've bought to remain extra current and take advantage of the alternatives you have got. "In the present day he simply regarded like a participant with extra composure. Credit score to the child, although, he went again and labored on his craft all week, I was searching of my window and everybody else has gone dwelling and he's doing goalkicking." Griffin Logue of the Dockers will get tackled by Oliver Henry of the Magpies. Credit score:Getty Photos The Dockers have now misplaced back-to-back video games to bottom-10 sides, and after beginning the 12 months 7-1, Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir accused his gamers of "getting approach forward of themselves". "It in all probability offers us a actuality test, to be trustworthy, as a result of we had been driving excessive and everybody was getting approach forward of themselves, and for those who get approach forward your self in footy – you don't even have to get approach forward of your self, for those who get marginally forward of your self in footy, it offers you a actuality test and we've bought that," Longmuir stated.

"So whenever you're sitting near the highest, groups come and convey their finest and (if) you're off in any half, you get what you deserve." Regardless of additionally shedding to the Suns by 36 factors in very comparable situations final week, Longmuir doesn't assume his sport plan has to alter an excessive amount of. But he conceded enjoying within the moist might be a psychological downside for his gamers. Loading "Till we belief ourselves in these situations and possibly get used to them, I'm not going to have the ability to reply that query," he stated. "I feel it's a psychological factor. I feel a few of our gamers learn an excessive amount of into the situations and it impacts their video games an excessive amount of."

McRae stated his facet welcomed the rain as they laid a whopping 85 tackles to 61 in what was an outstanding efficiency of strain footy. "The good factor is our model stacks up within the moist," McRae stated. "We had been smiling, to be trustworthy, when it began raining – right here we go, we wish to play within the moist and we bought a possibility to show that." But Longmuir discovered McRae's optimism for the situations odd, particularly because the Dockers began the sport stronger when the bottom was extra waterlogged. "When it was at its wettest we had been on high within the sport," Longmuir stated.

"You noticed the primary quarter, it was about that a lot water over the bottom and I assumed we owned that a part of the sport. "It's an fascinating remark." After a copping a shellacking in contested soccer from the Bulldogs final week, McRae stated he was "actually proud" of Collingwood's response. "I assumed final week wasn't a sample of behaviour for us, I assumed it was an occasion – an absence of effort in elements of the sport," McRae stated. "So we confirmed them what they had been like for seven or eight rounds of being a extremely good strain workforce, a very good territory workforce and these type of issues that we revisited.