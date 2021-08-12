‘Materna’ Review: Mommy Issues – The New York Times

In “Materna”, the first feature film by David Gutnik, four anguished New Yorkers are linked by an incident in the subway involving – surprise, surprise – an unbalanced man (Sturgill Simpson). More subtle and more concentrated than interwoven and grandiose dramas like “Crash”, he is interested – as the title indicates – in motherhood and mothering: the anxieties linked to pregnancy and the education of children; the guilt and frustrations born of generational breaks.

The film’s four sections recount the events that led to each woman’s arrival in the same wagon, and the explosion that took place there is repeatedly viewed from each’s troubled headspace.

Jean (Kate Lyn Sheil) is a VR artist whose mother constantly harasses her to freeze her eggs; Mona (Jade Eshete) is an actress who struggles to connect with her mother, a Jehovah’s Witness; Ruth (Lindsay Burdge) is a wealthy stay-at-home mom whose young son, she is convinced, is persecuted by her school’s political correctness agenda; Perizad (Assol Abdullina, who is also co-author with Gutnik and Eshete), travels to his native Kyrgyzstan after the death of a relative and spends time with his mother and grandmother.