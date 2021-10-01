Maternity Leave Benefit Act: Supreme Court issues notice to Center on maternity leave

The issue of denial of maternity leave to an adopted woman has been challenged in the Supreme Court. By filing an application in the court, the provision of the Maternity Benefit Act has been challenged, stating that only a woman who has adopted a child under the age of three months will get the benefit of maternity leave. During the hearing of the petition, the apex court has issued a notice to the Center and asked it to file a reply.The application filed in the Supreme Court states that Section 5 (4) of the Maternity Benefit Amendment Act, 2017 provides that a woman who adopts a child younger than three months will get 12 weeks maternity leave.

The application filed in the Supreme Court said that this provision is against the spirit of the Maternity Benefit Act. It has also been said that this is also against the provisions of the JJ Act.

The petitioner contends that if the child born under the provisions of the JJ Act and the adoption process are adopted, the process will take more than 3 months to complete. During the hearing of the petition, the apex court has asked the Center to file a reply.