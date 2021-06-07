Mathew Barzal Finds Scoring Touch for Islanders

Barzal’s line, with Jordan Eberle and Leo Komarov on the wings, worked feverishly on both ends of the ice throughout the playoffs as the Islanders knocked out the East Division-winning Pittsburgh Penguins in six games. to prepare for the game against the Bruins.

“As much as I would love to produce every night, it’s so tight there and sometimes it doesn’t come that easily,” said Barzal. “When it doesn’t come offensively that night, I just make sure I’m not on the ice for goals against or to make that block or just to try to get the puck out. I just play sound hockey.

He now has five assists in 10 playoff games. With team captain Anders Lee out of these playoffs with a knee injury that ended the season in March, Barzal may have had to take on additional responsibility, a role he has embraced. .

Barzal’s heroism is not unexpected. A first-round pick for the Islanders in 2015, he quickly established himself as a NHL playmaker and scorer, winning Rookie of the Year in 2018.

Barzal first shared the limelight with former Islanders captain John Tavares. He has since worked to adapt to the game without Tavares after signing for Toronto in 2018, and the style of coach Barry Trotz after taking office this season.

Clark Gillies, the Hall of Fame who won four Stanley Cups with the Islanders, praised Barzal’s skating ability, but would like to see him shoot more often.

“He loves to get assists,” said Gillies. “The last time I checked, a rebound is an assist.”

With a win in Game 5, the Islanders have the opportunity to bring the series back to the Coliseum on Wednesday for a chance to win Game 6.