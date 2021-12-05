Mathil Mel Kadhal 2022 full Movie Download, Mathil Mel Kadhal full Movie



Mathil Mel Kadhal Movie (2022): Mathil Mel Kadhal is an Indian upcoming Tamil language Drama, Romance film directed by na. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 13 May 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

The plot revolves around two amazing individuals. They fall in love and enjoy their lives. Few unplanned events break their love momentum. Can they stay happy and strong together?

Mathil Mel Kadhal Movie Details:

Movies Name : Mathil Mel Kadhal (2022)

: Mathil Mel Kadhal (2022) Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Release Date: 13 May 2022

13 May 2022 Director : N/A

: N/A Producer: N/A

N/A Production: N/A

N/A Writer : N/A

: N/A Music: N/A

N/A Language: Tamil

Tamil Watch on: Theatres

Mathil Mel Kadhal Cast?

Mugen Rao

Divya Bharathi

Sakshi Agarwal

Mathil Mel Kadhal Official Trailer

Mathil Mel Kadhal Official Trailer Coming soon.

People also search for Mathil Mel Kadhal Full Movie How To Download in Google:

Thanks for Visiting GadgetClock.com. Follow us for more updates.

Disclaimer:

Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.

Disclaimer: we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.