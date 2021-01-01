Mathura murder case: Girlfriend shot dead in Mathura

Highlights The married girlfriend was troubled by the demand for money and jewelry

In agony, the lover shot and killed his girlfriend

Police uncovered the woman’s murder three days ago

Mathura

Police have revealed the incident in the case of the body of a woman found in a field 3 days ago in Jamalpur village in Farah area of ​​the police station. Troubled by the demand for money and jewelry, the boyfriend shot and killed his married girlfriend and fled, police claim. Police arrested the murder accused boyfriend and seized the pistol used in the murder from his possession.

According to the information received, the woman had come to her elder sister’s father-in-law to get ear medicine. On September 9, the woman’s body was found lying in a field. Police inspected the scene and performed an autopsy. Revealing the murder case of the woman on Saturday, SSP Dr Gaurav Grover said that Neeraj had come to his sister’s place on September 8. The next day, his body was found lying in a field. He said the woman’s mobile phone was found missing during an on-site investigation. During the investigation, it was found that the woman had an affair with a young man.

When the police arrested Ranjit and interrogated him, the whole truth came out. The accused said that he had an affair with Neeraj for about 5 years. The boyfriend, who is accused of murder, told police that Neeraj used to ask him for money and jewelery, which he also borrowed heavily to meet. Police have seized the woman’s mobile phone, pistol used in the murder, empty cartridges and a two-wheeler from the accused.