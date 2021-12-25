mathura priest demand ban on sunny leone new album madhuban – Sunny Leone dances on this song, priest of mathura said

Sunny Leone had informed about the release of music video of Madhuban song from her Instagram account on 22 December. This song has been released by Saregama Music.

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone’s new song Madhuban has been launched recently. Sunny has danced in this song. But only after its launch, this song has come into controversy and it is being fiercely opposed in Mathura. The priests of Mathura have demanded a ban on this song and said that if the ban is not stopped, then I will go to the court.

According to the report of PTI, the priests of Mathura have accused the religious sentiments of being hurt because of Sunny Leone’s dance in the song Madhuban. Saint Naval Giri Maharaj of Vrindavan has said that if the government does not take action against the Bollywood actress and does not ban this song, then we will go to court.

Apart from this, the priest of Mathura has asked Sunny Leone to apologize. The priest of Mathura said that unless she takes back her song and apologizes to the people, she should not be allowed to stay in India. Mahesh Pathak of Akhil Bhartiya Teerth Purohit Mahasabha has also objected to Sunny Leone’s video and said that he has tarnished the reputation of Brajbhoomi by presenting the song in an objectionable manner.

Sunny Leone had informed about the release of music video of Madhuban song from her Instagram account on 22 December. This song has been released by Saregama Music. The title track of this song is sung by Kanika Kapoor and Arindam Chakraborty. Sunny Leone has danced in this song, which is directed by Bollywood’s famous choreographer Ganesh Ustad. The song was originally sung by Mohammad Rafi for the 1960 film Kohinoor.

Sunny Leone was born in 1981 in Canada in a Punjabi Sikh family. She was 11 years old when she shifted to America with family. Sunny’s father was an engineer and mother was a housewife. Sunny stepped into Bollywood only through Bigg Boss. Sunny Leone made her debut with Jism 2 and the film was directed by Mahesh Bhatt. He later played lead roles in films like Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela. Sunny Leone married Daniel Weber in the year 2011.