Matt Amodio beats James Holzhauer’s streak on ‘Jeopardy!
Two years ago, a “Danger!” The contestant, James Holzhauer, captured the imaginations of game-show fans who watched into the night to witness his lightning-fast buzzer reflexes and risky bets.
Holzhauer’s 32-game run put his face (with his trademark tense smile) in “jeopardy”! Hall of Fame. But on Friday, another contestant, Matt Amodio, a Ph.D. The Yale student won his 33rd game, breaking Holzauer’s streak and finishing as No. 2 in the record books for most consecutive games won. First place is held by Ken Jennings, who won 74 games and eventually became a consulting producer on the show.
Amodio’s win brought them to $1.27 million in total winnings, and they have a long way to go to beat Holzauer’s $2.46 million. With such an extraordinary total, Holzauer was set to surpass Jennings’ record of $2.52 million won during the regular season during its 33rd episode, but was bested by a librarian, Emma Boecher, who “Jopardy!” But wrote his master paper.
The fanfare around Amodio – some are calling it “Amodio Rodeo” on social media – is perhaps a relief to the people behind the game show, who are struggling to find a replacement for the beloved host Alex Trebek who died last year. Huh. The show’s former executive producer, Mike Richards, was announced as the new host, then swiftly stepped down following reports of offensive comments he made on a podcast created by The Ringer several years ago. Actresses Mayim Bialik and Jennings are hosting the episode until the end of the year.
“Danger!” Superfans are also rejoicing at what is actually going on on stage by shifting the focus away from the behind-the-scenes drama.
Andy Saunders, who runs the website The Jopardy! Fan, said that Amodio and Holzauer have similar approaches to the game: in the first round, they both begin by tackling all clues worth $1,000, then try to find the Daily Double, doubling their winnings. and try to gain a significant edge over other competitors. . Where the two split, Saunders said, is in the next round, where Holzauer tries to boost his score by betting big bucks on the Daily Double Clue.
“Where James might bet $13,000 or $14,000, Matt is betting on $5,000 or $6,000,” he said in an interview. “And that’s a huge difference in their scores.”
Saunders feels that Holzauer’s offensive strategy comes from a high degree of confidence that he is going to respond correctly. Based on Saunders’ stats, Holzauer tries to get three or four more correct answers than Emodio in each episode, providing more basis for that confidence. The desire to bet big may also have come from Holzhauer’s background as a sports bookie, where he became comfortable putting big bucks on sports.
This difference in strategy makes it unlikely that Amodio, who is studying computer science, will begin to best Holzhauer in the single-game win category, which Holzhauer completely dominates.
However, if Amodio continues to dominate, he has a chance to beat Jennings’ 74-game streak since 2004 and set the record for all-time wins in regular-season play.
Amodio “Danger!” gets polite about comparing! The All-Stars said in a news release that it was “surreal” to be with Jennings in the Hall of Fame and on Twitter, writing that Holzauer is “literally better” than him in every way.
Only two years after Holzauer’s rise to fame, Amodio’s star turn has raised the question: Is “Junk!” Getting easier, or are the players just getting better?
Saunders, who tracks the results of every game, thinks players are getting better. He said he doesn’t see a substantial change in the content of the clues, but instead, he feels that the contestants have focused on Holzhauer’s winning strategy and the past “Danger!” Taking advantage of the vast internet collection of Clues to prepare.
For Jennings’ record, Emodio still has to double his streak, then win nine more games to beat it.
“Let’s look at it in another month,” Saunders said. “Then maybe Ken should start to worry.”
