Matt Amodio beats James Holzhauer’s streak on ‘Jeopardy!

Two years ago, a “Danger!” The contestant, James Holzhauer, captured the imaginations of game-show fans who watched into the night to witness his lightning-fast buzzer reflexes and risky bets.

Holzhauer’s 32-game run put his face (with his trademark tense smile) in “jeopardy”! Hall of Fame. But on Friday, another contestant, Matt Amodio, a Ph.D. The Yale student won his 33rd game, breaking Holzauer’s streak and finishing as No. 2 in the record books for most consecutive games won. First place is held by Ken Jennings, who won 74 games and eventually became a consulting producer on the show.

Amodio’s win brought them to $1.27 million in total winnings, and they have a long way to go to beat Holzauer’s $2.46 million. With such an extraordinary total, Holzauer was set to surpass Jennings’ record of $2.52 million won during the regular season during its 33rd episode, but was bested by a librarian, Emma Boecher, who “Jopardy!” But wrote his master paper.

The fanfare around Amodio – some are calling it “Amodio Rodeo” on social media – is perhaps a relief to the people behind the game show, who are struggling to find a replacement for the beloved host Alex Trebek who died last year. Huh. The show’s former executive producer, Mike Richards, was announced as the new host, then swiftly stepped down following reports of offensive comments he made on a podcast created by The Ringer several years ago. Actresses Mayim Bialik and Jennings are hosting the episode until the end of the year.