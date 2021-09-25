“Danger!” There is another seemingly invincible sensation.

On Friday Matt Amodio, a Ph.D. The computer science student at Yale won his 28th game, raking in more than $1 million in wins. He is only the third contestant to do so in regular-season gameplay, after the show’s contestant-turned-producer Ken Jennings, and James Holzhauer, the phenom who captured audiences with his winning streak in 2019.

Amodio’s success is undoubtedly a welcome distraction for the game show, which has been struggling to permanently fill the host role following the death of Alex Trebek last year. Some shows during Amodio’s streak were hosted by Mike Richards, who was then the show’s executive producer. (Richards was named the show’s host—but stepped down after The Ringer reported that he had made objectionable remarks on a podcast tape years earlier.) Actress Mayim Bialik, who was already the show’s prime -Was selected to host the Time Special, took over in his place. (She and Jennings will host the show through the end of the year.)

Amodio – whose winnings are currently worth $1,004,001 – researches artificial intelligence at Yale and has said he is “dangerous!” is watching. Because earlier he was “even able to understand words.”

He is a solidly dominant player. According to the website The Jawpardy! Fans, he gets more than 90 percent of the clues he answers correctly and is first on the buzzer more than half the time. In betting, he doesn’t take as much risk as Holzauer, who made over $1 million in half the time as Amodio.