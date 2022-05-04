Matt Ryan says he’d likely still be with Falcons if it weren’t for pursuit of Deshaun Watson



Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan will probably still be with the Atlanta Falcons if the team doesn’t try to trade for Desan Watson.

“Pretty good chance,” Ryan Ryan said in a Russilo podcast.

Instead, Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts and Watson was traded from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns. And now, there’s Atlanta.

Ryan said the Falcons told him they wanted to trade for Watson. And that was when he decided he would be somewhere else for the start of next season.

“When the free agency started picking and seeing what they wanted to do, I was filled with a kind of loophole that they would look at Desoun Watson,” Ryan said. “And then at that moment, I said, OK, I got it. But I have to look at what I need to look at. And if it’s not less, find out if it’s probably still the best fit for me.”

Ryan, 36, has only played for the Falcons since entering the NFL in 2008.

He has started 222 games where he has appeared. This includes 17 from last season and 16 from the previous year.

He also certainly led the Falcons to the Super Bowl LI in 2016, when they beat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots 28-3.

But now it’s time for a new chapter for Ryan, who is now in the ninth of his career. This is a new beginning in a new place.