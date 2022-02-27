Matt Walsh Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

Net Worth

18 seconds ago
What Is Matt Walsh’s Net Worth and Salary?

Contents hide
1 What Is Matt Walsh’s Net Worth and Salary?
2 Early Life
3 Career
4 Personal Life
5 Awards and Nominations

Matt Walsh is an American actor, comedian, director, writer, and producer who has a net worth of $4 million. Walsh is a founding member of the Chicago-based Upright Citizens Brigade comedy troupe, and he is best known for playing Mike McLintock on the HBO series “Veep” (2012–2019). Matt has more than 160 acting credits to his name, including the films “Martin & Orloff” (2002), “Old School” (2003), “Semi-Pro” (2008), “Role Models” (2008), “The Hangover” (2009), and “Ghostbusters” (2016) and the television series “Upright Citizens Brigade” (1998–2000), “Dog Bites Man” (2006), “Players” (2010), “Hung” (2010), and “Outsourced” (2010–2011).

He served as a correspondent on “The Daily Show” from 2001 to 2002, and he created the 2010 Spike series “Players,” which he also starred on, directed, and executive produced. Walsh has written for “Upright Citizens Brigade” and “Dog Bites Man,” and he wrote and directed the films “High Road” (2011) and “A Better You” (2014). He also directed the 1993 film “The Stinky Onion Gang,” wrote “Martin & Orloff,” and produced “Dog Bites Man.” Matt co-hosted “Bear Down: Chicago Bears Podcast” with screenwriter/comedian Scot Armstrong, and in 2021, he began hosting the podcast “Second in Command: A Veep Rewatch” with his former co-star Tim Simons.

Early Life

Matt Walsh was born Matthew Paul Walsh on October 13, 1964, in Chicago, Illinois. Walsh grew up with mother Audrey, father Dick, and six siblings. His brother Pat co-wrote Matt’s directorial debut, “The Stinky Onion Gang,” and he appeared in the film; Walsh also cast him in his 2014 film “A Better You.” Matt attended Hinsdale South High School, where he was a backup tight end on the football team. After graduating in 1982, he enrolled at Northern Illinois University, earning a Psychology degree, and he spent a year at Salzburg College in Austria.

Career

After he graduated from college, Walsh took improv comedy classes, becoming a regular performer at Chicago’s ImprovOlympic and Annoyance Theater. He met Matt Besser in 1991, and the two started performing stand-up comedy together and soon became founding members of the Upright Citizens Brigade, along with Amy Poehler and Ian Roberts. Matt made his film debut in 1998’s “Tomorrow Night,” followed by “Talent” (1998), “Fatty Drives the Bus” (1999), and “Road Trip” (2000). In 2002, he starred as Dr. Eric Orloff in “Martin & Orloff,” which he co-wrote with Ian Roberts. Walsh co-starred with Will Ferrell in 2003’s “Old School” and “Elf,” and they later reunited in 2008’s “Semi-Pro” and “Step Brothers” and 2015’s “Get Hard.” He appeared in the films “Bad Santa” (2003), “Starsky & Hutch” (2004), “Christmas with the Kranks” (2004), “School for Scoundrels” (2006), “Be Kind Rewind” (2008), “Drillbit Taylor” (2008), and “Role Models” (2008), and he guest-starred on “Arrested Development” (2004), “Reno 911!” (2004–2009), “Human Giant” (2007–2008), “The Sarah Silverman Program” (2008), and “The League” (2009).

In 2006, Matt starred as Kevin Beeken on Comedy Central’s “Dog Bites Man,” and in 2009, he co-starred with his “Role Models” castmate Paul Rudd in “I Love You, Man” and with Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, and Justin Bartha in the blockbuster “The Hangover,” which grossed $469.3 million against a $35 million budget. In 2010, Walsh starred as Bruce Fitzgerald on the comedy series “Players,” which he created. That year he also appeared in the films “Cyrus,” “Due Date,” and “Cherry,” guest-starred on “Party Down,” “Nick Swardson’s Pretend Time,” “Community,” and “Childrens Hospital,” and had a recurring role as Matt Saline on HBO’s Hung.” From 2010 to 2011, he played Jerry Stern on NBC’s “Outsourced,” then he appeared in the films “Queens of Country” (2012), “The Brass Teapot” (2012), “Movie 43” (2013), “Hits” (2014),  and “Into the Storm” (2014). Matt guest-starred on “Happy Endings” (2012), “Parks and Recreation” (2013), “Drunk History” (2013–2014), “How I Met Your Mother” (2014), and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (2014–2016), and he had a recurring role as L. Jefe Maninchargo on IFC’s “Comedy Bang! Bang!” (2013–2016).

From 2012 to 2019, Walsh played the Vice President’s Director of Communications, Mike McLintock, on “Veep” alongside Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The series aired 65 episodes over seven seasons, and it won the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2015, 2016, and 2017 and earned Matt two Outstanding Supporting Actor nominations. In 2016, Walsh appeared in the films “Other People,” “The Darkness,” “The Do-Over,” “Ghostbusters,” and “Office Christmas Party,” followed by 2017’s “Brigsby Bear,” 2018’s “A Futile and Stupid Gesture,” “Life of the Party,” Under the Eiffel Tower,” and “Widows,” and 2019’s “The Perfect Date.” In recent years, he has guest-starred on “Black-ish” (2017), “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (2018), “Another Period” (2018), “The Good Fight” (2018), “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (2021), and “Ghosts” (2022).

Personal Life

Matt married Morgan Vukovic on March 21, 2009, and they have three children, Jude, Emmet, and Celia. Morgan, who is now known as Morgan Walsh, is an actress and writer, and she guest-starred in a 2017 episode of “Veep.” Matt cast Morgan in “High Road” and “A Better You,” and she has appeared on TV shows such as “Burning Love,” “Childrens Hospital,” and “Games People Play.” Walsh hosts an annual charity golf tournament, the Turkey Bird Classic, to raise money for Defy Ventures, an “entrepreneurship, employment, and leadership training program that serves people with criminal histories nationally.”

Awards and Nominations

Walsh was nominated for two Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for “Veep” (2016 and 2017), and he earned an Online Film & Television Association Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2016. The “Veep” cast received five Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, winning in 2018. In 2011, Matt earned an Achievement Award for Outstanding Achievement in Filmmaking Directing for “High Road” at the Newport Beach Film Festival, and in 2019, he shared a Gold Derby nomination for Ensemble Cast with his “Widows” co-stars.

