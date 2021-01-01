Matteo Beretini Wimbledon 2021: Matteo Beretini becomes the first Italian to reach the Wimbledon singles final; Matteo Beretini in Wimbledon final: Beretini made history by reaching the Wimbledon final, the first Italian to do so

Matteo Beretini created a great serve and a powerful forehand as he knocked out the final of the Wimbledon tennis tournament here on Friday when he defeated Hubertkark. Italy’s seventh-ranked Beretini made 22 aces and posted 60 winners. He defeated 14th seed and Roger Federer 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-4 in the semifinals.

Beretini has become the first Italian player to reach the Wimbledon final. For the first time in 45 years, an Italian player has reached the final of a Grand Slam tournament. Beretini will face the winner of Sunday’s final between top-seeded Novak Djokovic and first-time semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov.



Sunday in London has become special for Italy after Beretini reached the final. Following the Wimbledon final, Italy will face England in the final of the European Football Championship at Wembley Stadium.

It was Roger Federer’s last Wimbledon match, which the 8-time champion gestured to.

Adriano Pennetta was the last Italian player to reach the Grand Slam final before Beretini. He reached the final of the French Open in 1976. Beretini, 25, had previously reached the semifinals of the US Open in 2019 but failed to make progress beyond that. He has extended his winning campaign to 11 matches on the grass court. She won the Queen’s Club title last month.

Harkaz of Poland never made progress to the third round of the Grand Slam, but defeated eight-time winner Federer and second-seeded Daniel Medvedev on the way to the semi-finals of Wimbledon. But Beretini did not give him many opportunities. Harkaz was leading 3-2 once in the first set but Beretini broke his serve and came back. After this the Italian player had no difficulty in winning the first two sets.

To enjoy Beretini was his girlfriend Ajla Tomaynovich, who managed to reach the semifinals of the women’s singles. Four times in the third set, Beretini was two points behind the win, but each time Harkas made a comeback. The set was pulled on a tiebreaker and Harkaz took a 4-0 lead from the start.

Harkaz won the set but Beretini soon returned to his colors. In the fourth set, his match point was 5-3 which was saved by Harkaz. Beretini, however, won the second match point five minutes later.

