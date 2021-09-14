Matthew Horn is Married! Gavin & Stacey Starr, 43, married Selina Basili, 27, in Oslo

Matthew Horn, 43, secretly married 27-year-old Selina Basili earlier this month in Oslo.

After the Gavin & Stacey star traveled to his girlfriend’s native Norway for the ceremony, the couple tied the knot on the 15-acre grounds of a 1930s mansion.

Set designer Selina looked incredible for her big day as she slayed in an ivory bridal gown with a cowl neckline and big long sleeves.

She combined rustic beauty with a crown of flowers and carried a bouquet of wild flowers to walk down the aisle.

The pair first went public with their romance in November 2019.

In July 2019, Matthews was previously seen kissing Burger King set designer Selina during a night out in Wales while they were busy filming the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special.

Celina, who graduated from the University of the Arts London with a first-class degree in set design, has featured Gavin & Stacey listed on her online CV.

With the kiss, he appeared to confirm his relationship had ended with casualty actress Evelyn Hoskins, which he proposed to in October.

Matthew and Evelyn were rumored to have separated in December 2018, but neither of them has confirmed this.

After the kissing pictures, Matthews has said after a spokesperson for MailOnline: ‘Matthew and Evelyn separated amicably in October 2018.

British actress Evelyn – best known for playing Shona Wark in Casualty – has never been shy about talking about her man in the first place.

Matthews previously sparked rumors that he and Evelyn had already tied the knot in August 2018, when he sported a ring during an appearance on This Morning.

The actor was also previously romantically linked to singer Laura Marling nine years ago.