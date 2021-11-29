Matthew McConaughey Says He Won’t Run for Texas Governor ‘at This Moment’
Actor and writer Matthew McConaughey announced Sunday that he will not run for governor of Texas after months of weighing in on whether he will seek office.
In the middle Video Posted on Twitter and Instagram, Mr McConnaghi, 52, said running for governor was “a humble and inspiring way to think.”
“It’s one of the ways I decided not to go it at the moment,” he said.
Mr. McConaughey’s announcement comes about two weeks before the deadline for filing nominations for the Texas primary and two weeks after former El Paso congressman and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke announced his candidacy for office against Gov. Greg Abbott. , A Republican.
Mr. McConaughey’s announcement came just weeks after he said he would not make vaccinations mandatory for young children because he wanted more information.
Instead of standing for the governorship, Shri. McConaughey said he will continue to support entrepreneurs, businesses and “leaders”, “foundations that pave the way for people to succeed in life” and “organizations that aim to serve. And build trust while building prosperity.”
“It’s an American dream,” he said. “And politicians? Good people can help you get where you want to go. Yes, but let’s be clear: they can’t do anything for you unless you decide to do it for yourself. “
In an interview on the New York Times podcast “Swe” in October, he was asked if he would run for governor. McConaughey said he was learning more about politics and was counting on whether politics was “the most useful embassy for me.” For me, for my family, for as many people as possible in my life.
“I like to count things before I participate,” he said on the podcast. “And you have to participate before you can participate.”
Mr McConnaghi is best known for his roles in “Interstellar”, “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “Dallas Byers Club”, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2014. Last year, he published a memoir, “Greenlights.”
Mr McConnaghi had not previously indicated whether he would run for governor as a Republican or a Democrat.
Mr. who has been the Governor since 2014. Abbott is seeking a third term in a state that has not won a statewide election since 1994.
In a poll published last week by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas Tyler, voters said they would support Mr McConnaghi by almost 2-to-1 than Mr O’Rourke.
In the fictitious three-way general election contest, Mr. Abbott was favored with 37 percent of the vote, followed by Mr. McConaughey 27 percent and Mr. O’Rourke was getting 26 percent of the vote. Ten percent of voters wanted someone else.
