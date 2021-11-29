Matthew McConaughey Says He Won’t Run for Texas Governor ‘at This Moment’

Actor and writer Matthew McConaughey announced Sunday that he will not run for governor of Texas after months of weighing in on whether he will seek office.

In the middle Video Posted on Twitter and Instagram, Mr McConnaghi, 52, said running for governor was “a humble and inspiring way to think.”

“It’s one of the ways I decided not to go it at the moment,” he said.

Mr. McConaughey’s announcement comes about two weeks before the deadline for filing nominations for the Texas primary and two weeks after former El Paso congressman and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke announced his candidacy for office against Gov. Greg Abbott. , A Republican.

Mr. McConaughey’s announcement came just weeks after he said he would not make vaccinations mandatory for young children because he wanted more information.