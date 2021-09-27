Matthew Stafford wanted the big game. Against Tom Brady’s Books, he turned one.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Matthew Stafford said he craves these moments.

After 12 seasons at quarterback in Detroit, where his biggest stage was the annual Thanksgiving afternoon game and his performance earned a second appearance at a TV audience’s turkey dinner, Stafford, 33, asked to be traded. He wanted to play against quality competition in the games that mattered.

Stafford got that opportunity against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Billed as a possible preview of the NFC Championship Game and contested against celebrities such as Mike Tyson and Jason Sudeikis, Stafford faced the brutal pass crowd that saw the Bucs’ Super Bowl victory last season and Tom Brady, arguably now The greatest quarterback of all time. .

Stafford outclassed them all. The Rams defeated the Buccaneers 34–24, thanks to a strong performance by the Los Angeles defense, coupled with their strong hands and smart decisions. Granted, Stafford’s performance – 343 passing yards, four touchdowns and zero turnover – came against a secondary handicapped by injuries.

But in front of more than 73,000 fans, Stafford showed he could make the throws needed to play the Super Bowl at home at Sophie Stadium this season a reality. Later, he underestimated the importance of victory.