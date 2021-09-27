Matthew Stafford wanted the big game. Against Tom Brady’s Books, he turned one.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Matthew Stafford said he craves these moments.
After 12 seasons at quarterback in Detroit, where his biggest stage was the annual Thanksgiving afternoon game and his performance earned a second appearance at a TV audience’s turkey dinner, Stafford, 33, asked to be traded. He wanted to play against quality competition in the games that mattered.
Stafford got that opportunity against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Billed as a possible preview of the NFC Championship Game and contested against celebrities such as Mike Tyson and Jason Sudeikis, Stafford faced the brutal pass crowd that saw the Bucs’ Super Bowl victory last season and Tom Brady, arguably now The greatest quarterback of all time. .
Stafford outclassed them all. The Rams defeated the Buccaneers 34–24, thanks to a strong performance by the Los Angeles defense, coupled with their strong hands and smart decisions. Granted, Stafford’s performance – 343 passing yards, four touchdowns and zero turnover – came against a secondary handicapped by injuries.
But in front of more than 73,000 fans, Stafford showed he could make the throws needed to play the Super Bowl at home at Sophie Stadium this season a reality. Later, he underestimated the importance of victory.
“Every time we go there it’s a big one,” Stafford said at a postgame news conference. “It was a big challenge for us but it was good for us to go out there and play our game.”
Their flatline response was in contrast to the ballast of both teams going into the game players called a barometer to determine their position in the league. Both were undefeated, viewed as the best in the conference and the NFL when they met last November, with Brady and former Rams quarterback Jared Goff attempting a combined 99 passes and racking up 592 yards in the air. Because the Rams had barely won a shootout, 27-24.
Their 2020 season fell apart. Tampa Bay won eight of their last nine matches on the way to the Super Bowl. The Rams, bitten by Goff’s irresponsible play, ruined the league’s top-order defense effort at the end of the season and were eliminated in the divisional round of the playoffs.
But the Rams didn’t have Stafford last season, and his play offered a glimpse of what coach Sean McVay’s offense could achieve with a quarterback able to place the ball anywhere on the field.
Stafford completed a 75-yard touchdown pass to veteran receiver DeSean Jackson in the third quarter, and added two touchdown passes to receiver Cooper Kupp and a touchdown pass to tease Tyler Higby. After a scoring throw to Jackson, which Stafford had missed twice earlier in the game, McVay became so excited that he ran to the side to greet Jackson in the stadium tunnel.
But perhaps Stafford’s most important throw didn’t directly account for any points.
In the middle of the third quarter, Brady circled a 75-yard touchdown drive to reduce Los Angeles’ lead to 21-14. Facing third and -10 from the Rams’ 25-yard line, Stafford fired a pass to receiver Robert Woods for 20 yards, with the opportunity to tie the score in a crucial play instead of giving the ball back to Brady. converted.
After three plays, Stafford connected with Jackson for a 40-yard catch and ran to set up Kupp’s second touchdown, a 10-yard catch.
The Rams often failed in long-running positions last season because they lacked an explosive deep threat at receiver and because Goff struggled when the defense didn’t need to honor runs or play-actions. Now, under Stafford’s leadership, McVay can issue a variety of play calls that he could not in 2020.
“As a crime, you don’t always want to be stationary,” Kupp said of the unit’s design with Stafford. “Our job as a crime is not to get stuck doing the same thing over and over, but to be able to respond and make things look the same but different.”
Still, the Buccaneers played competitively, considering how short-handed they were. Receiver Antonio Brown was unavailable this week after testing positive for the coronavirus. Pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul also did not play due to hand and shoulder injuries.
The secondary lost Jemel Dean in the first quarter to a knee injury, a blow to a position group that had already ended with Sean Murphy-bunting on injured reserve. McVay and Stafford took advantage of those absences early on as receivers slipped past coverage and overtook defenders with ease.
Brady, a California native who had never played an NFL game in Los Angeles, finished with 432 yards and one touchdown pass. He too ran for a point. The Rams’ defense hit Brady five times and sacked him three times, including a tackle from Aaron Donald, which forced a fumble that the Buccaneers recovered. Although at times this omitted chunk plays, the Los Angeles defense generally reached out to ball carriers for tackles and eventually limited Tampa Bay to just 35 rushing yards. Brady led the team with 14 runs.
“They played the kind of game they wanted to play,” Brady said. “If we want to be such a team, we have to play well at all stages.”
Stafford and the Rams enter a crucial section of the schedule, facing two NFC West rivals, the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks, in Weeks 4 and 5. Those matchups will count for playoff seeding in the new 17-game regular season. After that, Stafford will make sure he and the Rams have even bigger games to play.
