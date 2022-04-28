Matthew Stafford’s NFL Draft advice to Aidan Hutchinson: ‘Just enjoy it’



Aiden Hutchinson will hear his name in the NFL Draft in Las Vegas on Thursday night and it’s just a matter of how long he has to wait for that to happen.

Hutchinson and Super Bowl-winning quarterback and former No. 1 overall draft pick Matthew Stafford were at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Marquette, inside the library at the Marriott’s “Bistro and Banter” event at Courtyard, before Jacksonville before Wednesday night. Jaguar was set to go on the clock.

The Los Angeles Rams star later told Gadget Clock Digital that he was not worried about Hutchinson going through the drafting process but wanted to enjoy the moment.

“Honestly, just enjoy it. Enjoy tomorrow. Tomorrow is going to be a special day for her and her family who helped her get to this point,” Stafford said. “Whenever she realizes where she’s going. Just hug her and have fun with her. There’s going to be a good time. There’s going to be a bad time – learn from all of them and trust all the people around her to help her get there.” Just lower your head, go to work and he’ll be fine. “

Stafford is winning his Super Bowl with the Rams and entering his second season with the agency. He told Gadget Clock Digital that he still feels like the same person after winning his first Vince Lombardy trophy.

“I wake up in the morning, feeling like the same guy,” he said. “Go to work, meet my same old teammates. And just try to do better. I can do a bunch of such fun things with Courtyard by Marriott. Honestly, not much has changed for me. But I’m enjoying it.” . “

Hutchinson and Stafford both sat in on a question-and-answer session hosted by Dave Farah at an exclusive event for fans before speaking to reporters. The two exchanged personal football stories and travel stories while discussing their careers.

It is not clear where Hutchinson will land. Experts believe he will be at least in the top three if he does not pick No. 1 overall on Thursday night.

“No one told me where I was going. I still have a little time,” Hutchinson said, adding that some Detroit Lions fans would shout for their approval if he somehow made it to No. 2.

Michigan Standout says his entire family will be in his corner Thursday night.

“We’ve got the whole crew here,” Hutchinson said. “We’ve got a whole family, about 20 family members. And then some friends of mine are coming from Michigan, my roommate is here. We’ve got a lot of people here. It’s going to be a first day, but I’m so excited for it.”

After the event, Courtyard by Marriott – the NFL’s official hotel – surprised some of the fans who attended the draft with 15 pairs of VIP tickets.

The first round of the NFL Draft will begin at 8 pm ET on Thursday.