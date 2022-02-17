Matthew Stafford’s reaction to woman’s fall off stage draws ire



Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been criticized for posting a video on social media that shows him walking.ing Far from seeing a woman fall off the stage during her team’s Super Bowl celebration on Wednesday.

A video of the incident shows the Stafford woman falling, saying “oh my”, sipping from a water bottle before turning around and leaving.

Kelly Stafford, Matthew’s wife, who was standing next to her husband at the time, looked worried and walked over to the woman, who appeared to be a photographer.

The stage appears to be about 10 feet away from the ground and the woman’s condition is not clear The video also shut down shortly after his fall, so it is unknown if the star quarterback helped later. The group did not immediately respond to an email from Gadget Clock.

Quarterback has made some criticisms on social media.

I thought the same thing here hoping he’s okay. It’s bad for Stafford to just go away. Not happy his wife. – Laura Steele 🎙 (eRealLauraSteele) February 17, 2022

Stafford was seen enjoying the moment with his team throughout the parade, and was seen taking a long swing with expensive tequila while on stage.

“Joe would jump in to help him,” a fan of the Cincinnati Bengals wrote online, Spoon reported.

Retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady – who had his own Super Bowl celebration accident last year – also tweeted at Stafford, encouraging him to drink water.

Kelly Stafford responded to Brady’s comments by calling her husband’s actions “not so professional” in an Instagram story.

In 2021, Brady was seen stumbling after drinking several avocado tequilas at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Victory Parade.

The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl in dramatic fashion on Sunday, winning their first NFL title since the 1999 season and the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to represent their first Los Angeles since 1951.

The Associated Press contributed to this report