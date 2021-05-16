Matty ‘J’ Johnson looks every inch the tired dad as daughter screams

Former Bachelor Matty ‘J’ Johnson is now a father-of-two.

And on Sunday, the 33-year-old proved fatherhood is not a mattress of roses whereas sitting by bathtub time with 15-month-daughter, Marlie Mae.

Taking to Instagram, Matty shared a relatable parenting second when Marlie stored screaming as he sat subsequent to her.

Matty might be seen wincing as Marlie screamed her lungs out whereas he was every inch the doting dad subsequent to her.

‘Undecided she fairly grasps the idea of whispering,’ he wrote, hilariously.

Matty, who shares his daughters Laura Byrne, shares a lot of relatable parenting moments.

Earlier in the month, Laura, 35, found the arduous means that children will repeat every thing.

Posting to her Instagram she admitted that her daughter Marlie-Mae had began swearing after listening to her do the identical.

Laura revealed Marlie Mae would not cease saying ‘s**t’, as she shared a video of the little woman repeatedly repeating the swear phrase.

She defined that she by accident let the profanity slip whereas the household – together with Laura’s fiancé Matthew ‘Matty J’ Johnson and the couple’s three-month-old daughter Lola – have been in the automobile driving to Byron Bay.

Laura mentioned they’d virtually reached their vacation spot when Matty’s mum referred to as them to inform them they’d left a suitcase in Brisbane.

‘So once we have been in the automobile and we realised our baggage was nonetheless in Brisbane, I mentioned a phrase that you simply undoubtedly should not say in entrance of toddlers, and that is what we’re now coping with…’ Laura mentioned in a video posted to Instagram Tales.

She then shared a video of Marlie-Mae tottering round in a pair of grownup sneakers whereas repeatedly saying ‘s**t’.

‘What are you doing, girlfriend? What are you saying?’ requested Laura from behind the digicam.

As Marlie-Mae walked round the room, she continued to say ‘s**t’, seemingly oblivious to the phrase’s which means.

‘Christ… Give me power,’ Laura captioned the video.