Maud Lewis painting sells at Ontario auction for record price of $350,000



A painting by Nova Scotian folks artist Maud Lewis smashed a record promoting price at an auction on Saturday.

Listed by Miller and Miller Auctions, the Black Truck was estimated to be price round $30,000 to 35,000 in worth, however offered for a whopping $350,000.

The auction home described the art work as “a springtime painting with daffodils within the foreground with blossoming cherry timber and a home filling a lot of the center floor.”

Born in 1903, the artist suffered from a collection of delivery defects that left her shoulders hunched, chin pressed into her chest and her fingers painfully distorted.

In accordance with The Canadian Encyclopedia, she spent most of her life in a cramped one-room home that had no operating water or electrical energy.

Miller and Miller Auctions had not too long ago offered one other painting by Lewis for $75,000 in what had been the record earlier than the Black Truck went for greater than 4 occasions extra.

How her painting arrived at the Might 14, 2022, auction can also be price noting.

The Black Truck first belonged to Ontario artist John Kinnear, who handed away in 2003.

“Kinnear was the one artist to correspond with Maud Lewis from the time she grew to become well-known, within the mid-Sixties, till her demise in 1970,” learn the auction itemizing.

“Kinnear would ship Maud Lewis pre-primed Masonite boards, brushes, and requested paints. In return, Maud would ship the completed work for Kinnear to promote and he would return the proceeds to Maud in Marshalltown.”

He lived in London, Ont., the place he was a frequent visitor at the previous Villa restaurant on Richmond Avenue, now renamed Anthony’s Seafood Bistro, owned by Irene and Tony Demas.

In wanting artwork for the partitions of their restaurant, the homeowners and Kinnear reached a deal to have his art work be used as cost for meals. In the future he got here in with the Maud Lewis painting.

The painting stays one of Lewis’s rarest items of work.

— with information from International Information’ Amy Simon.