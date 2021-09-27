Maulana Kalim Latest News: Maulana Kalim’s three accomplices remanded for 7 days, arrested in conversion case on Sunday

The UP ATS on Sunday arrested three other accomplices of Maulana Kalim Siddiqui, Mohammad Saleem, Hafiz Idris and Kunal Chaudhary alias Atif Chaudhary in the conversion case. The court on Monday remanded the three to seven days in custody by the NIA and ATS. The remand will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday.On Sunday, ADG Prashant Kumar had said that Kaleem used to go for conversion work. There the three accused were living together for his co-operation. In this work, Salim had been supporting Kalim and Idris for 17 years and 20 years respectively. Both of them used to contact people for conversion and invite them to join Islam.

There were several revelations in the UP ATS inquiry

During the interrogation of UP ATS, Maulana had said that he considered it his duty to raise the Ummah. Whenever we converted someone, we would tell our colleagues abroad. This earned them a lot of money to convert to Islam and convert people.