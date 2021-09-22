Maulana Kalim Siddiqui arrested: BSP, Aam Aadmi Party and Samajwadi Party leaders angry over Maulana Kalim’s arrest

Lucknow

Islamic scholar Maulana Kalim Siddiqui has been arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Maulana Kalim Siddiqui of Fulat is a big name among Islamic scholars. Siddiqui was also present at the Rashtra Pratham and Rashtra Sarvopari program organized by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat in Mumbai on September 7 this month.

ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar said in Lucknow on Thursday that the facts about Maulana Kalim Siddiqui’s illegal conversion have come to light. He is accused of receiving funds from abroad for his conversion. Now the politics has started regarding the arrest of Maulana.

Kalim Siddiqui, a well-known Maulana of the country, was arrested by the UP ATS in a conversion case brought from Meerut to Lucknow.

‘Atrocities against Muslims are on the rise’

Amanatullah Khan, chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, said, “Now, before the Uttar Pradesh elections, famous Islamic scholar Maulana Kalim Siddiqui has been arrested. Atrocities against Muslims are on the rise. The silence of secular parties on these issues is giving the BJP more strength.

‘Government is persecuting Muslims’

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rehman Barak has accused the Yogi government of oppressing Muslims. He said it was wrong. The BJP government has no choice but to harass Muslims.

BJP should stop hate agenda

On the other hand, BSP MP from Saharanpur Haji Fazlur Rehman termed the arrest as an election gimmick. He said, ‘The arrest of Hazrat Maulana Kalim Siddiqui is the BJP’s ploy to win the UP Assembly elections. The BJP, plagued by public outrage, wants to win the elections by creating an atmosphere of fear and intimidation among the people. BJP should immediately stop its hate agenda and release Maulana Kalim Siddiqui.