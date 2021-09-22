Maulana Kalim Siddiqui: Conversion case: UP ATS arrests Maulana Kalim Siddiqui from Meerut

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested Maulana Kalim Siddiqui from Meerut in a conversion case. Maulana Kalim Siddiqui is the head of the Global Peace Center and the president of Jamiat-e-Waliullah. Mufti Qazi and Umar Gautam have already been arrested in the case. Links to Kalim Siddiqui have been found from both. It is alleged that crores of rupees came into Kalim Siddiqui’s account from abroad.

3 crore found in the account

The ATS told a press conference that Maulana Kalim Siddiqui was accused of raising funds for illegal conversions through hawala. The accused has been arrested and produced in court. Maulana Kalim was inspiring people to convert through YouTube and join the conversion racket. Maulana is accused of inciting people to convert through greed. In addition to running his own trust, he also funded all madrassas. Maulana Kalim was hawala from abroad and huge amount of money was sent illegally. He has ties to Umar Gautam and Mufti Qazi. According to the ATS, Maulana Kalim’s account received Rs 1.5 crore from Bahrain. A total of Rs 3 crore came into his account.

Eleven people have been arrested in the conversion case

Prashant Kumar, ADG, UP, said that on June 20, people running illegal proselytizing gangs were arrested. Umar Gautam and his associates received Rs 57 crore from a British-based organization. The accused could not give details of the expenses. A total of 10 people were arrested in this regard except today’s accused, out of which 6 have been charged and 4 are under investigation.

Protest against arrest

Amanullah Khan wrote in protest of the arrest, “Now that the famous Islamic scholar Maulana Kalim Siddiqui has been arrested ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, atrocities against Muslims are on the rise. The silence of secular parties on these issues is giving more strength to the BJP.