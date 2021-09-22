Mauni Roy Beautiful in Sequin Saree: Mauni Roy shares gorgeous photo of saree Her desi girl avatar impresses Zubin Nautiyal and others- Photo: Zubin Nautiyal was shocked to see Mauni Roy’s hot style in Saudi

Desi Girl Avatar of Shadow Silence Mauni Roy has shared beautiful pictures of the sequin saree on Instagram, which are circulating on the internet. Mauni Roy’s ‘Desi Girl’ avatar is playing a knife in the hearts of the fans.

From fans to celebs, they are being praised The look of Mauni Roy in Sikkin Saree is quite killer. The pictures were shared by Mauni Roy on September 21 and have been viewed by over 3 lakh people as of press time. This super glam incarnation of Mauni Roy has captured the hearts of fans and celebrities.

Dil ‘Hare’ Zubin Nautiyal From TJ Sidhu to Kishwar Merchant and even singer Zubin Nautiyal have commented on these pictures of Mauni Roy. Zubin Nautiyal has created a heart and fire emoji appreciating silence.

Comment by Zubin Nautiyal

Along with Zubin, she reached out to ‘Dance Maniac 3’ Mauni Roy wore this sari for the dance reality show ‘Dance Diwane 3’. In this show, she will be seen in front of singer Zubin Nautiyal. The episode will air this weekend. READ Also Get the Nintendo Switch Lite with a $20 gift card for a limited time

Mauni-Zubin will be seen together in this song Mauni Roy was present at the show along with Zubin Nautiyal for the promotion of her upcoming music video ‘Dil Galati Kar Baitha Hai’. The song is sung by Zubin Nautiyal. In this song, he will be seen having a romance with Mauni.

Be it acting or style and glamor, popular TV and film actress Mauni Roy never misses an opportunity to surprise. She is so popular on social media that a picture or video goes viral the moment she shares it. This has happened with the latest pictures of Mauni Roy.