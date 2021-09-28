Mauni Roy Bikini Photo: Mauni Roy Surprise Birthday Party Reveals Her Today’s Bikini Look

Mauni Roy is celebrating her 26th birthday today, August 28th. A surprise party was organized for him on the occasion, whose photos and videos have gone viral on social media. Mauni Roy has also posted some photos and videos of her birthday celebration, which also shows her bikini look.



Mauni has shared several photos of her special birthday party, featuring lighting and spectacular decorations by the side of the pool. This post by Mauni shows her industry friends constantly wishing her a happy birthday.



Some glimpses of this celebration can also be seen on Mauni’s fan page, in which she is surprised to see a special arrangement for her birthday.



Recently, Mauni Roy and singer Zubin Nautiyal’s new song ‘Dil Galati Kar Baitha Hai’ was released. Mauni Roy, Zubin, Gurmeet Chaudhary, Himanshu Kohli and Karisma are seen in the song. The romantic chemistry of Zubin and Mauni looks gorgeous.