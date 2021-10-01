Mauni Roy is set to tie the knot with boyfriend Suraj Nambiar
There will be an event in the hometown
Vidyut further said that the destination of the wedding will be Dubai or Italy. After this, a separate work will be done in Cooch Behar. He said he would attend the wedding with his family.
Who is Suraj Nambiar?
Suraj is a banker and businessman living in Dubai. He belongs to a Jain family in Bangalore. Suraj and Mauni have been in a relationship for a long time. Fans are eagerly awaiting this wedding.
Now Mauni will appear in ‘Brahstra’
In the workplace, Maunie last appeared in Zee 5’s ‘London Confidential’, which was released in September 2020. Now she will be seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s ‘Brahstra’ with actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia.
