Mauni Roy is set to tie the knot with boyfriend Suraj Nambiar

Bollywood actress Mauni Roy is getting married to her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar. The wedding will take place in Dubai or Italy next January. The event will also be held in Mauni, a small town in Cooch Behar, West Bengal.

Earlier in the year, Mauni’s mother Suraj had met her parents at the house of her friend Mandira Bedi. The actress’ cousin Vidyut Roy Sarkar told a local newspaper in Cooch Behar that Mauni will marry her boyfriend Suraj in January 2022.



When Mauni Roy’s mother Suraj Nambiar meets the parents



There will be an event in the hometown

Vidyut further said that the destination of the wedding will be Dubai or Italy. After this, a separate work will be done in Cooch Behar. He said he would attend the wedding with his family.



Who is Suraj Nambiar?

Suraj is a banker and businessman living in Dubai. He belongs to a Jain family in Bangalore. Suraj and Mauni have been in a relationship for a long time. Fans are eagerly awaiting this wedding.

Mauni Roy and Suraj Nambiar



Now Mauni will appear in ‘Brahstra’

In the workplace, Maunie last appeared in Zee 5’s ‘London Confidential’, which was released in September 2020. Now she will be seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s ‘Brahstra’ with actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia.