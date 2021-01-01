Mauni Roy Wardrobe Disadvantage: Mauni Roy Wardrobe Disadvantage
Mauni is active on social media
Let me tell you, Mauni is very active in movies as well as on social media. She often shares her photos and videos with fans, which has a lot of likes and comments. Photos of the actress go viral.
Mauni will appear in ‘Brahstra’
On the commercial front, Mauni will now be seen in ‘Brahstra’ with actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan. She appeared in the Zee 5 movie ‘London Confidential’ in 2020.
#Mauni #Roy #Wardrobe #Disadvantage #Mauni #Roy #Wardrobe #Disadvantage
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.