Mauricio Macri Is Charged With Illegal Surveillance
Former President Mauricio Macri has been indicted by an Argentine judge for ordering illegal surveillance on relatives of sailors killed in a 2017 submarine accident.
In a 171-page indictment issued Wednesday, Judge Martin Bawa wrote that there was sufficient evidence to prosecute Mr. Macri, 62, arguing that he was ultimately responsible for spying targeting family members of the 44 crew members who died on the ship. Navy submarine, San Juan.
Mr. Mr. Bawa. Macri was barred from leaving Argentina, and Mr. Macri ordered the freezing of assets worth about $ 1 million. If convicted, Mr Macri could face up to 10 years in prison.
The allegations are the latest in a long line of lawsuits against former Argentine officials, which have been widely politicized and underlined by experts.
The week came after Mr Macri’s coalition did surprisingly well in the midterm elections.
Mr. who ruled Argentina from 2015 to 2019. Macri has denied any wrongdoing in the case. His lawyer, Pablo Lanuse, has vowed to appeal.
The former president has argued that Judge Bawa should withdraw from the case, arguing that he is bidding for the current government, led by rivals.
“This is a political persecution,” Mr Macri told reporters Wednesday.
Many former Argentine officials have faced criminal charges since resigning. Judges who act like American prosecutors often aggressively pursue politicians who have lost power.
Mr. Less than a week after a series of legal victories by former President, Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, who faced several corruption charges while Macri was in power, Mr. Macri was charged.
In October, a court dismissed a criminal case against Mrs. Kirchner, alleging that she had conspired with Iran to cover up the country’s alleged involvement in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires.
Mr Macri’s allies won a landslide victory in last month’s midterm elections, breaking the governing coalition’s control over the Senate. This means that the coalition will no longer have enough space to pass legislation without widespread support.
Mr. Macri introduced Mr. Bawa was accused of trying to speed up the process before the November 14 midterm elections.
In the chargesheet, Shri. Bawa likened the alleged spying of sailors’ relatives to “the darkest period in our country”, referring to the 1976-1983 military dictatorship.
Several members of the family were highly critical of the government’s response after San Juan disappeared during a routine security patrol off the coast of Patagonia on November 15, 2017.
“These people demanded nothing but justice and were looking for nothing else to know what happened to their loved ones,” Mr Bawa wrote. “It cannot be considered whether their demands represent a threat to national security, national defense or the security of the president.”
Mr. Bawa has accused several other former officials in the case, including Gustavo Aribas, who accused Mr. Macri was the head of the Federal Intelligence Agency during his tenure.
According to Mr Bawa, intelligence agents broke into family members’ meetings and took part in protests as a way to gather information on their activities.
Family members often said they believed something was wrong because officials always seemed to be one step ahead of them, sometimes knowing what questions they would ask in a meeting.
“This is not a happy day,” said Valeria Carreras, a lawyer representing a group of family members. This is the day to confirm what we already know. “
The disappearance of the submarine attracted global attention and prompted a major search-and-rescue operation involving teams of 18 nations.
The remains of San Juan were found almost a year after the day of his disappearance, it was revealed that they had erupted near the bottom of the sea.
