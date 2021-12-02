Mauricio Macri Is Charged With Illegal Surveillance

Former President Mauricio Macri has been indicted by an Argentine judge for ordering illegal surveillance on relatives of sailors killed in a 2017 submarine accident.

In a 171-page indictment issued Wednesday, Judge Martin Bawa wrote that there was sufficient evidence to prosecute Mr. Macri, 62, arguing that he was ultimately responsible for spying targeting family members of the 44 crew members who died on the ship. Navy submarine, San Juan.

Mr. Mr. Bawa. Macri was barred from leaving Argentina, and Mr. Macri ordered the freezing of assets worth about $ 1 million. If convicted, Mr Macri could face up to 10 years in prison.

The allegations are the latest in a long line of lawsuits against former Argentine officials, which have been widely politicized and underlined by experts.