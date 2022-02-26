MAUSAM LYRICS – Nikk | iLyricsHub
Mausam Lyrics by Nikk is brand new Hindi song sung by Nikk and music of this latest song is given by Harley Josan. Mausam (Mousam) song lyrics are penned down by Jabby Gill while video has been directed by Tru Makers.
|Song:
|Mousam
|Singer:
|Nikk
|Lyrics:
|Jabby Gill
|Music:
|Harley Josan
|Label:
|Bang Music
Mausam Lyrics
Mausam Keh Raha Hai
Mujhse Miloge Aaj Tum
Mausam Keh Raha Hai
Mujhse Miloge Aaj Tum
Boondein Boondein Gire
Badan Pe Tere
Seene Mein Seene Mein
Aag Lage Mere
Baahon Mein Lipat Jao
Na Door Rahoge Aaj Tum
Mausam Keh Raha Hai
Mujhse Miloge Aaj Tum
Mousam Keh Raha Hai
Mujhse Miloge Aaj Tum
Aane Se Tere Jhoomte Baadal
Dekha Tujhe Toh Hum Hue Paagal
Ladke Khuda Se Tujhe Kiya Haasil
Ladke Khuda Se Tujhe Kiya Haasil
Na Jeeyenge Bin Tere
Yahi Kahoge Aaj Tum
Mausam Keh Raha Hai
Mujhse Miloge Aaj Tum
Mausam Keh Raha Hai
Mujhse Miloge Aaj Tum
Din Guzrein Intezaar Mein Tere
Yaadon Mein Guzrein Raatein Meri
Kuchh Na Kahun Main Tumko
Sunta Rahun Bas Baatein Teri
Dil Ki Baatein
Dil Se Karoge Aaj Tum
Mousam Keh Raha Hai
Mujhse Miloge Aaj Tum
Mausam Keh Raha Hai
Mujhse Miloge Aaj Tum
Mousam Music Video
Written by:
Jabby Gill
