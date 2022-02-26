MAUSAM LYRICS – Nikk | iLyricsHub

lyrics

Mausam Lyrics by Nikk is brand new Hindi song sung by Nikk and music of this latest song is given by Harley Josan. Mausam (Mousam) song lyrics are penned down by Jabby Gill.

Mousam Song Details:
Song: Mousam
Singer: Nikk
Lyrics: Jabby Gill
Music: Harley Josan
Label: Bang Music

Mausam Keh Raha Hai
Mujhse Miloge Aaj Tum
Mausam Keh Raha Hai
Mujhse Miloge Aaj Tum

Boondein Boondein Gire
Badan Pe Tere
Seene Mein Seene Mein
Aag Lage Mere

Baahon Mein Lipat Jao
Na Door Rahoge Aaj Tum

Mausam Keh Raha Hai
Mujhse Miloge Aaj Tum
Mousam Keh Raha Hai
Mujhse Miloge Aaj Tum

Aane Se Tere Jhoomte Baadal
Dekha Tujhe Toh Hum Hue Paagal
Ladke Khuda Se Tujhe Kiya Haasil
Ladke Khuda Se Tujhe Kiya Haasil

Na Jeeyenge Bin Tere
Yahi Kahoge Aaj Tum

Mausam Keh Raha Hai
Mujhse Miloge Aaj Tum
Mausam Keh Raha Hai
Mujhse Miloge Aaj Tum

Din Guzrein Intezaar Mein Tere
Yaadon Mein Guzrein Raatein Meri
Kuchh Na Kahun Main Tumko
Sunta Rahun Bas Baatein Teri

Dil Ki Baatein
Dil Se Karoge Aaj Tum

Mousam Keh Raha Hai
Mujhse Miloge Aaj Tum
Mausam Keh Raha Hai
Mujhse Miloge Aaj Tum

