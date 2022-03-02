Mavericks blow big lead, rally to hold off Lakers



Luka Donsick scored seven of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, Jalen Brunson added 22 points and the Dallas Mavericks rallied for a 109-104 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Dorian Finney-Smith had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Mavericks, who waited for their eighth win in 10 games after blowing a huge early lead over the struggling Lakers.

Dallas trailed 100-94 with seven minutes to go before scoring 11 points in a row in a rally that began with Branson’s fourth 3-pointer.

Dallas coach Jason Kidd said: “At half-time we told them, ‘They’re coming. LeBron is coming.’ “In the third quarter, LeBron did a show, but we didn’t lose our temper. It’s something we’ve done better, and in the fourth quarter we got back to what we did at Golden State. We held them to 17 points, and that’s pretty good. “

Donsick went to No. 9 out of 21 and during his month-long scoring tier looked significantly less sharp than in most previous games, but it made the basket big enough to win.

“We were together and carried out the game plan, played the game,” Donsick said. “My mentality is to stop playing with the best shots possible. We have expanded.”

LeBron James had 26 points and Carmelo Anthony had 20 for the Lakers, who took their sixth defeat in seven games despite clearing a 21-point deficit in more than 12 thrilling halftime minutes. Los Angeles managed just four points in the last seven-plus minutes.

“I don’t know if you can do a better job of hiding than us tonight,” said Lakers coach Frank Vogel. “Our guys really competed. Our helpers really did compete, but in crunch time he had that stretch where he scored a few buckets in a row. It wasn’t good enough. … It hurts. All these guys are hurting there. We’re working.” . “

Despite much better effort than his recent games against Dallas, Los Angeles has lost 15 of 21 in a season সবচেয়ে the worst seven games to slide below the .500, even in the playoff tournament after the season. Los Angeles 0-3 since the All-Star break.

“We still have the game left,” James said. “Unless you stop me, cut off my head, bury me 12 feet below, I’ve got a chance. So that’s my confidence. We have to come here and win the ballgame and play better, but not until we say ‘I I got a chance to play ball games.

Two nights after the Lakers were hailed by their home fans at the lifeless blowout rate near New Orleans, James and his teammates applauded the crowd for their efforts and return – but the results were the same.

Dallas wrapped up a five-game road trip with four wins, but only after surviving a weak part of the second half.

In the first half, highlighted by Donsick, the Mavs jumped on their big lead incendiary one-handed putback dunk Above Dwight Howard in the late first quarter.

“I hit my head (on the rim),” Donsick said with a laugh. “We’re not going to talk about it. Let me enjoy the moment.”

The first half looked like another wreck for the Lakers, who got three technical fouls for arguing between their missed shots and dodged the defense. Vogel, Kent Bezemore and Russell Westbrook, who missed eight of his first nine shots, all fell.

But Los Angeles halftime 22-7 runs out and also pulled off a cold shoot to Dallas on James’ 3-pointer.

Tip-INS

Mavericks: Dallas took revenge on the Lakers in December when Donsick was ruled out with an ankle injury. … Spencer Dinweid had 14 points and nine assists.

Lakers: To make a second roster spot, they have also given a go to Sequoia Dumbua. … Avery Bradley missed his fourth game in a row due to a right knee injury.

DJ switching

After basically standing up with an ugly hand in the trade deadline, the Lakers on Tuesday released frustrated center Dandre Jordan and signed experienced point guard DJ Augustine and travelman forward Wayne Gabriel. The newcomers weren’t in town yet, but should be available this weekend.

Rough RUSS

Westbrook got 5 for 17 and missed all of his 3-point efforts in the last disappointing game of the 2017 NBA MVP – although his 38 minutes were turnover-free.

“I need to get better overall,” Westbrook said. “What I’m doing right now is not good enough.”

Coming next

Mavericks: Host Warriors on Thursday.

Lakers: Thursday at Clippers.