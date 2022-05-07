Mavericks get defensive, top Suns for 2-1 series deficit



Luka Donsik received the necessary support from him and the Dallas Mavericks – from Jalen Brunson for the offense and from himself, in defense of Reggie Bullock and others.

The Dallas Superstars had 26 points and 13 rebounds and the Mavericks created defensive pressure to return to their Western Conference semifinal series with the Phoenix, beating the Suns 103-94 on Friday night.

The Mavericks ruined Chris Paul’s 37th birthday, forcing the 17-year-old professional to make the most turnover in any half of the seven play-off games before the break.

The Dallas Sons reduced the lead to 2-1 in the series and ended the 11-game losing streak against Phoenix, including the regular season. Game 4 Sunday in Dallas.

“Energy, man,” Donsick said of the best Dallas defensive display in the series. “The crowd forced you to go. Strength and performance were better. That’s what we have to do in every game.”

Paul had no more turnover after halftime, but Sun finally fought their shooting when they weren’t turning it around. Phoenix shot 45%, finishing at least 50% of the playoffs in eight games.

“It felt like all seven of them were behind the scenes,” Paul said, referring to a playoff game with a career-high eight turnovers. “If I don’t turn the ball this way, I think it’s a different game.”

Jay Crowder scored 19 for Phoenix, but the Mavericks limited Devin Booker’s influence as much as they did Paul. Booker scored 18 but only 2 of 7 in the 3-point line and Paul had just nine of his five shots (five done) in the Sons’ lowest-scoring game of the season.

Donsick missed a triple-double with just nine assists, while Brunson led Dallas with 28 points after two fights in Phoenix when Donsick averaged 40 points but didn’t get enough help.

“I found a way to get back tonight,” Brunson said. “I can’t be satisfied with that. Sunday is going to be another brutal game. I have to bring the same strength, the same intensity, the same everything.”

A shaky Dallas defense was the biggest difference, from the starting tip to the shadowing bull everywhere. The Mavericks stepped into the passing lane, where Spencer Dinoidy tipped along the sideline after a steal for the transition.

Paul made six turnovers in the first 16 minutes, one of which was when he lost the ball outbound while trying to work towards the basket. The only turnover in Dallas before halftime was an offensive foul on Doncic, who disliked the call enough to mimic the flopping movements by Paul.

The 20-point win in Game 2 targeted The Sun Donsick’s defense as he shot 84% in the fourth quarter. The 23-year-old Slovenian pigeon goes to court early this morning, winning a fight with Dandre Aiton. Loose ball

“When you see your best player do it, it sets a mood,” said Dorian Finney-Smith.

Donsick had to leave with his fifth foul early in the fourth quarter, and Sons reduced the 18-point deficit to nine early in the second half after his return.

Brunson responded with a free throw to bring the lead back to double digits, and the Mavericks got enough stops to stay comfortable in front.

The lead was eight when Donsick stopped Crowder from stealing the midcourt with one minute left, leading to a corner 3 from Bullock, who scored 15. He and Finney-Smith, who scored 14, had four 3 seconds each.

“It wasn’t like us,” Booker said. “You can give them credit. They played hard, they played desperately. That’s it. We have a series.”

Sons: Mikal Bridges was called up for a technical foul late in the first half, and Paul got one early in the second half. Both came in timeouts. … Itton had 16 points and 11 rebounds. … Tore Craig was out with a right elbow injury. He played very little in the first two matches of the series.

Mavericks: Bullock, who spent a lot of time guarding Paul in the first half, was reported as suspicious with a rib injury at halftime. … Orlando coach Jamahal Mosle, a former Dallas assistant, took part in the game. He was accompanied by two of his players, Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr.

Snap fast

The Mavericks got a convenient possession call early in the second half when the ball seemed to have gone out of their bounds. Officers ruled the Dallas ball, and when Sons tried to persuade officers to reconsider, Brunson quickly entered Finney-Smith, who hit 3 without a dribble.