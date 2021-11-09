Max Cleland, Vietnam Veteran and Former Senator, Dies at 79



The loss of his post and the Iraq war in 2003 led to a long-dormant state of post-traumatic stress disorder that sent Mr. Cleland back to Walter Reed Hospital outside of Washington, where he was treated for his injuries in Vietnam. .

“After I lost the Senate race in 2002, my life took a turn for the worse,” he told History.net. “I went down in every way you could. I died because I knew. ”

His concern was, he said, because he had voted for the Iraq war, the role he had taken, he later said, because if he had voted against it, he would have been “dead meat” in his re-election bid. He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture.

As a therapy, he wrote a book, “Heart of a Patriot: Vietnam, Walter Reed and Carl Rowe, Walter Reed and Carl Rowe” ​​(with Ben Rains, 2009).

“Through weekly counseling, medication for anxiety and depression, and weekly attendance at the spiritual twelve-step recovery group, I began to recover,” he wrote, adding that he gained strength by living among veterans in Iraq and Afghanistan. “It has taken many years for my personal recovery and renewal.”

Joseph Maxwell Cleland was born on August 24, 1942, in Atlanta, Ga. His mother, Juanita Cleland, was working as a secretary for Standard Oil. His father, Hugh Cleland, was in the Navy at the time. After the war, he moved his family to Lithuania, a village outside Atlanta. Moved here, where he worked in granite quarries. He later became a traveling salesman.

As a child, Max, as he is called, fell in love with cowboys and for the rest of his life he loved to watch the West. As an adult, he met Winston Churchill and Franklin D. Among the other heroes like Roosevelt were portraits of Lone Ranger and Roy Rogers on his wall.