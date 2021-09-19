Max Harwood to star in ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’

Two years ago Max Harwood made a video in his bedroom.

A second year student at a musical theater school in London, he introduced himself and asked where he was from. He talked about how, as a child, he used to don a bouffant wig and perform Rizzo’s songs from “Grease”, making his grandmother laugh so loudly that she almost wet herself. Used to take

That minute-long video was Harwood’s first audition for the film “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”, an adaptation of a sparkly West End musical about a teenager in the north of England who dreams of being a drag queen. In search of new talent, the producers put out an open call, which turned out to be thousands of tapes. The film’s director Jonathan Butrell noticed almost everyone, and Harwood immediately stood out.

“There was such magic about him,” Butrell recalled. “She’s fabulous without being arrogant.” He called Harwood back six times for dance calls, for recording sessions, for chemistry readings, for drag challenges. The magic didn’t fade.

So now Harwood—who had no professional credits, couldn’t attend first-class drama school and was told he should aim for the ensemble cast—is hitting some pretty heels. Her snow-blonde crop and majestic looks capture nearly every frame of “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” which premieres Friday on Amazon Prime Video.