Max Harwood to star in ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’
Two years ago Max Harwood made a video in his bedroom.
A second year student at a musical theater school in London, he introduced himself and asked where he was from. He talked about how, as a child, he used to don a bouffant wig and perform Rizzo’s songs from “Grease”, making his grandmother laugh so loudly that she almost wet herself. Used to take
That minute-long video was Harwood’s first audition for the film “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”, an adaptation of a sparkly West End musical about a teenager in the north of England who dreams of being a drag queen. In search of new talent, the producers put out an open call, which turned out to be thousands of tapes. The film’s director Jonathan Butrell noticed almost everyone, and Harwood immediately stood out.
“There was such magic about him,” Butrell recalled. “She’s fabulous without being arrogant.” He called Harwood back six times for dance calls, for recording sessions, for chemistry readings, for drag challenges. The magic didn’t fade.
So now Harwood—who had no professional credits, couldn’t attend first-class drama school and was told he should aim for the ensemble cast—is hitting some pretty heels. Her snow-blonde crop and majestic looks capture nearly every frame of “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” which premieres Friday on Amazon Prime Video.
“I have a process with this film, where I step into my queerness and my spontaneity,” Harwood, 23, recently said while lying on a couch at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York. “That’s me.”
Harwood had arrived in the city the previous day, driving from the Hamptons on a whistle-stop press tour for the film. The tour had taken him across the US—which meant mid-pandemic, mostly airports and hotels.
He has loud, voluptuous features, a startled deer eye, and an unpredictable warmth. He was wearing a spotted T-shirt. And if her Converse sneakers lacked Jamie’s dazzling heels, they had platform soles. He carries himself like the dancer he has trained, making him feel over 5 feet 10 inches tall.
He grew up in Basingstoke, a town in south central England without a professional theater company. He knew he wanted to act, even though the drama schools he applied to didn’t see it that way. But his local theater society gave him a scholarship for a one-year course at the Guildford School of Acting. The teachers there were not entirely encouraging.
“I was told that if I wanted to do musical theatre, that’s how I looked, I would usually be cast in an ensemble cast, and I needed to do my own dance,” Harwood said. What was really wrong with her look? “I’m not the kind of strapping leading man.”
He was directed to Urdang Academy, a musical theater training program in London. Although he enjoyed the classes, he struggled there. He wanted to stand out, and the job of an ensemble member, who has to look and dance like everyone else, never suited him. He didn’t have to audition during the show, but had seen “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” on stage, and loved the sight of the story centered around a young gay man who didn’t rely on trauma.
“He didn’t die in the end,” Harwood said. “He wasn’t comic relief. He didn’t come to be gay best friends for two scenes. And he was really cool.”
So, when a friend told him about the open call to film, he put himself on tape. During the audition months that followed, he continued his school work and his part-time job as a sneaker store supervisor. He never really thought Butrell and the producers would cast him, but when he was called back for a day that included a full drag makeup test, he found himself dreaming.
Butrell conceived the music after watching the BBC documentary “Jamie: Drag Queen at 16”, which followed Jamie Campbell, an English teenager who wanted to wear a dress to prom. “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” opened in Sheffield in the north of England, and quickly moved to the West End in London. In The New York Times, critic Ben Brantley called that production a “definitely inspiring show”.
In adapting the music for the screen, Butrell and the other creators, writer Tom McRae and composer Dan Gillespie Sales, did not want a major figure to play Jamie. “Because the radical fact about Jamie is that you’ve got an authentically pious male protagonist,” Gillespie Sales said in a phone interview. “It’s something you don’t see often.”
The creators saw it at Harwood. When Butrell told him he had the part, Harwood nodded, swore and asked if he could call his mother.
“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” is not a coming-of-age story; Jamie is already out. Instead it’s a story of confidently stepping into your identity in appropriately glamorous footwear. Jamie’s story isn’t actually Harwood’s. Although Harwood loved to play dress-up, she never felt compelled to do drag. But then again, maybe it’s everyone’s story: doesn’t everyone want to see who they really are?
Dancing came easily to Harwood, and so did the songs, which are mostly pop- and R&B-influenced. Gillespie Sales praised his voice: “It was exactly the same thing, that very pure, young male, perfect pop voice that was great for Jamie because Jamie is the pop persona. Everything about him is bright and hopeful. “
Harwood didn’t always feel hopeful. Butrell never doubted him, however. Neither did his colleagues, including Richard E. Grant, who makes a moving rendition as Jamie’s drag mother. Grant wrote of Harwood in an email, “He looks very young, sings and dances the way he was born, is emotionally open and giving, is instantly likable, and of course, There’s talent by the bucket load.”
But there were moments—like a scene between Jamie and his best friend, Preeti (Lauren Patel)—when Harwood worried whether he could deliver the right performance. He was feeling scared. He was feeling insecure. Butrell took him aside and asked him to breathe. Maybe even Jamie felt insecure in these moments, Butrell suggested.
The day they shot Jamie’s drag performance was even more worrying, but the musical inspiration Jamie Campbell was on set that day. “And I said to Jamie, ‘I’m so scared, I’m so scared,'” Harwood recalled. “And he was like: ‘You’re in the right place. And if you weren’t in that place, you wouldn’t be human.'”
So Harwood’s concern becomes Jamie’s, who layers the music’s sequins and chiffons with feisty authenticity. If the movie is about Jamie coming into his own, it’s about Harwood doing the same. “Max went on a similar journey to what Jamie was going through,” Butrell said. “Max went looking for who he was in it. Where Max and Jamie meet, he’s in this duality of joy and the fear you have to go through in order to maintain that joy.”
Acting in a film musical as your first professional gig is another pleasure. But even a decade ago, young queer actors would have fretted about being born into the industry in a role like Jamie, because it could lead to a typecast future. This doesn’t bother Harwood. He believes in Jamie’s story, which he describes as “a little ray of light and hope and joy”.
Spread out on that couch in New York, he said the story, though universal, is only one story — and that queer youth has more characters. “I am really happy to be a voice for my community,” he said. “But there are many more stories to tell.”
