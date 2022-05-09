Max Homa steady in Sunday duel, gets 4th tour win at Wells Fargo



Max Homa has heard from his coaches, Cady and other supporters that he needs to carry himself with more confidence, an attitude that suits multiple PGA Tour winners.

With his fourth win overall, the third and second in 15 months when he left his popular podcast to focus on his career and mental health, the 31-year-old began to believe.

Homa played hard, steady golf in a week-long cold, wet environment and in Sunday’s duel with Keegan Bradley, ending 2-under 68 to win the Wells Fargo Championship by two shots.

“Last year all of a sudden I got into the top 50 in the world and you start looking around and it’s a new crop of people and you start to think to yourself, ‘Am I as good as these guys?'” Homa said. “So I’ve always fought it, but there are great people around me who press me on the head and say I’m that guy. I tried to believe it this week and copy it a bit until it’s made.”

With his win last September in Napa, California, Homa has joined Scott Scheffler (four), Hideki Matsuyama (two), Sam Burns (two) and Cameron Smith (two) as multiple winners on the tour this season. He has yet to compete in a major, but his next chance comes at his next start, the PGA Championship in the Southern Hills.

He finished sixth in the Presidency Cup standings, meaning he could return to Wells Fargo’s usual home, Charlotte’s Quill Hollow in North Carolina this September. Homa won its first win of the year at Coel Holo in 2019, taking a year off as Wells Fargo host in preparation for the US vs. International team competition.

“I don’t think about anything other than building the President’s Cup team, so I really hope Captain Davis Love III was watching today,” he said.

The TPC Potomac, which last hosted the tour in 2018, held up well despite heavy rains on Friday and Saturday and freezing temperatures for most of the week.

Bradley started the day with a two-shot lead, returning it at par-5 second hole and finally returning to par-4 eighth before taking command to homa well in the back nine. A bogey in the closing hole tied Bradley 72 in 2 overs and Cameron Young and Matt Fitzpatrick tied for second.

Bradley leads the field in keeping the PGA Tour’s “Stroke Gain” metric under control, a welcome change for a player who has been battling greens for nearly a decade.

“Since I’ve put the belly up and it’s not even close, it’s the best,” he said.

Homa played conservatively on Saturday, the toughest scoring day of the week, but for the first time since the first round, he was aggressive on Sundays while holding an umbrella in his golf bag.

He turned his 7-iron when he saw his approach par-4 fixed 8 feet from the first hole. An 8-foot lobe wedge in the par-4 fifth was good for other birds, and a 7-iron within 10 feet in the par-3 ninth allowed him to rotate 34, 2 unders for the day and was bound by Bradley, who had a nervous start. Settle yourself later.

Trying to rise high enough in the world rankings to secure a place at the US Open at The Country Club in Brooklyn, Massachusetts, the 35-year-old New England native fired a bad shot from a greenside bunker in the 5-second hole. , Leading double bogie. Afterwards, Cady Scott tells Val Val police to get some Heckling fans out.

Bradley assembled with three birdies extending a four-hole. However, the final pair had five swing homers after five of the two shots. Bradley found a penalty area to the right of the 11th green, which led to a double bogey. When Homa converted another birdie on par-4 15, he had a three-shot lead for the game.

On the 16th Homa had to make a 5-footer for the buggy as Bradley made a birdie to get into one. When Homa pushed his birdie putt back to the tap-in range at 18, it was finally over.

“I kept it great,” Homa said. “You know, as I did this week, you have to be pretty chaotic, at least not to argue.”

Homa won Mother’s Day two weeks after he and wife Lacey announced they were expecting their first child, a son.

“Sometimes my life feels too good to be true, and that’s one of those cases,” he said.

Young made six birdies from 8 feet to 6 inches long in his last 66 for the third runner-up finish on the tour in his 24-year-old rookie season. Fitzpatrick birdied to finish a boogie-free 67 on the 18th.

“I gave myself every chance to shoot something better than this and I just couldn’t do it,” Young said. “I think I played really well that I had to do something special to get a chance to win and almost did.”

The biggest galleries of the day were Rory McIlroy, who started the day with six shots from the lead and was under 3 in 10 holes. But he stopped from there and finished fifth, four shots back alone for 68 runs with a bogey.

“There are no complaints about the game,” said McIlroy, finishing runners-up in the Masters. “Everything seems pretty difficult.”

Note: Jason Day, the leader of the first- and second-rounds, closes to finish at 1-under with 70. … Stuart Sink had a low round on Sunday, a 65 that moved him to a ninth-place finish under 2.