Max Scherzer arrives in Porsche as MLB lockout talks resume



New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer arrived in a black Porsche and Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole joined the discussion on Wednesday as baseball players and management met for the third day in a row in an effort to rescue the opening day on March 31.

Free agent pitcher Andrew Miller and Yankees reliever Jack Britton also joined the discussion on the 84th day of the lockout, and Houston catcher Jason Castro was by his side. The five unions have eight members on the executive subcommittee, which oversees joint bargaining.

Mets shortstop Francisco Linder, another subcommittee member, was in talks earlier in the week.

Texas infielder Marcus Semien and Boston pitcher James Paxton, the other two members, were not seen during the talks at Roger Dean Stadium, the empty spring training home for the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

Britain, Cole, Linder, Paxton and Scherzer are represented by Scott Boras, the most powerful agent in baseball.

With baseball stuck at its ninth and second-longest work stoppage, with less than a week to go before the parties arrive, management says Monday is the deadline for a deal that allows the season to begin as scheduled. Players have not said whether they will accept that timeframe, and there is an idea that both sides are waiting for more time pressure to force bigger steps by the other.

There was no movement on the biggest issue: luxury tax thresholds and rates.

The teams have told the union that they will not reduce revenue sharing and will not add new methods to the collection of player service time, which players say teams need to prevent free agency delays in holding players.