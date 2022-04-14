Max Scherzer cruises, Pete Alonso drives in 5 as Mets beat Phillies



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Max Sherzer can finally pitch with all his might that his right hamstring is no longer bothering him.

It took him a while to figure it out, but when he did, he looked back at his Sai Yang.

Scherzer settled after working from the initial jam, Pete Alonso drove five runs with a homer and two doubles, and the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-6 on Wednesday. Sherzer (2-0) first had to load the bases to recalibrate how to pitch his right foot again, then he bowled the next bat, induced a groundout and allowed one run and five hits with seven strikeouts in five innings. . .

“I wasn’t fully implementing every pitch where it was needed,” Sherzer said. “Fortunately, I was able to walk three times in an innings so as not to get out of control and drop a bunch of runs in that situation. It really sets a tone and lets our offense go ahead.”

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Alonso and the rest of New York’s offense provided enough run support for the 37-year-old three-time Sai Young Award winner. Brandon Nimmo hit a single home run off Aaron Knoll in the third inning – the first Mets hit of the afternoon – before the end of the fourth and fifth innings between orders.

“We’ve done a great job of pouring it all day,” said Alonso, who was again the designated hitter rather than the first base game choice. “We had excellent at-bat from one to nine, and that’s what it takes to win this tough, divisional game.”

Alonso’s first RBI double knocked Nola out of the game. The right-hander also lost command in the fourth, hitting a batter to walk and load the base and two more hits to get the hook from manager Joe Girardi. Nola (1-1) allowed three earned runs in three hits in 3 1/3 innings.

The Mets also knocked around the Phillies bullpen, which went deep into the five-reliever after Nolar’s brief start and the arrival of a holiday. Alonso drilled a three-run homer run in the sixth right-center to make it 8-1 and put off Sherzer’s day after throwing 96 pitches.

“It was a big moment in the game that put a bunch of us ahead, and fortunately it was enough,” Alonso said. “Philly has a big offense. They’re a great team. They’re starting to get back there. But I think it was too big for the team.”

The nine batsmen who started playing for New York have reached the base at least once. Philadelphia reached the Mets bullpen in the next inning, Nick Castellanos hit an RBI double hit and reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper Edwin Diaz launched the first home run of the season to make it interesting before closing it.

Segura is injured

Phyllis’ second baseman, Jean Segura, was hit on the left pitch and moved to sixth. He walked to the first base and was attended by a coach before leaving the game.

Phyllis roster goes

After the game, Phyllis picked right-hander Connor Brogdon and left-hander Damon Jones in Triple-A and activated right-hander James Norwood from the mourning list.

Mets lineup flip

Manager Buck Schwalter flaps Francisco Linder and Sterling Marte is third in the lineup. Linder doubled and scored the fifth goal, while Marte was the sixth RBI single.

Quick cameo

The return of Corey Kenbell, who is close to the list of covid-related injuries, means a brief end to 28-year-old traveling reliever Jeff Singer’s hometown of Phyllis. The South Jersey native who was working with his father at a North East Philadelphia car dealership in 2016 when the team signed him had to sit in the bullpen on Tuesday night and dozens of friends and family were present for his first game in a major league uniform.

“She was able to fulfill a lifelong dream, and I think it was a special day for her,” Girardi said. “It could be the beginning of things to come.”

Instructor’s room

METS: Shovalter hopes that right-handed reliever Trevor May can dodge the injured list with a small triceps strain, and hopes the right-handers will benefit from Thursday’s team holiday.

Phillies: OF Odúbel Herrera (pressed right diagonal) began a rehabilitation work at Clearwater in Single on Tuesday. Girardi said Herrera received four at-bats as the designated hitter in his first game with the Thrashers and was scheduled to play five innings at center on Wednesday.

Coming next

METS: Chris Basit is set to make his home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks at City Field on Friday afternoon.

PHILIS: Kyle Gibson took the mound for the opener of a three-game series in Miami Marlins on Friday night.