Maximo Rivano Age, Height, Biography 2020 Wiki, Equity, Girlfriend

Maximo Rivano Famous for TikTok’s dance and lip-sync personality, which also demonstrated his athletic ability as a soccer player in the video. He has over 1.5 million fans on his maximorivano account. He played soccer as part of Beachside U16 Academy.. He joined the Beachside SC Academy team in August 2015. He frequently collaborates with Mark Anastasio and Luca Lombardo on TikTok videos.

Maximo Rivano He has more than 340,000 followers by posting photos with friends and family and posting soccer photos to his maximo rivano Instagram account.

Maximo Rivano Age, tiktoker, height, family

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Maximo Rivano nickname Maximo o Known name Maximo Rivano Birthday April 23, 2004 age 16 years (as of 2020) place of origin Connecticut Birthplace Connecticut Current place of residence Connecticut Country of Citizenship American Profession Ticktaku Marriage status Unmarried Girlfriend / office work unknown religion Christian Zodiac Taurus Eating habits vegetarian

Education, family, ethnicity, girlfriend:-

school name Beachside U16 Academy College / university NA Educational background NA Ethnicity Christian Father’s name Christian Rivano Mother’s name Klez Meyrin Rivano Brother’s name No siblings Sister name Anaya Spouse / wife name not applicable Child (child) name not applicable

Maximo Rivano Tiktoker, USA, Wiki, Bio 2020

Career / Awards and Achievements:-

He began his career as a Tiktok personality with 1.4 million followers and 46.9 million video likes on TikTok as of March 2020. Instagram has gained more than 320,000 followers over the same period. In 2019, he launched his own product website where fans can buy customized hoodies under the brand name MX Wear.

Maximo is ranked as the third most popular celebrity on April 23’s famous birthday.

Maximo Rivano girlfriend, age, hieght, facts

Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth $ 500,000 (approx.) Monthly salary / income $ 42000 per event Home address Arizona, USA

favorite:-

Favorite food sushi Favorite actor Tom Hanks Favorite actress Kendall Vertes Favorite color gray Favorite hobby Play soccer and make Tiktok videos Favorite cricket player AB De Velliers Favorite destination Italy, New York, Paris, London Favorite singer Justin Bieber Favorite movie Fascinating

Maximo rivano family, facts, age, tiktok

Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color black Eye color Dark brown height Feet – 5 feet 9 inches Meters – 1.75 m Centimeter – 175 cm weight Kilogram – 74 Kg Figure measurement Chest size – 40 inches Waist size – 30 inches Biceps size – 16 inches Figure measurement – ​​40-30-16 Shoe size – 9 US

Learn more Jack king , Charli D’Amelio & Noabeck

Celebrity Poll 2021

Who is your favorite Indian politician?Polling options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in the browser.

Narendra Modi 34%, 14 Voting 14 Voting 34% 14 votes-34% of all votes

Arvind Keziwar 20%, 8 Voting 8 Voting 20% 8 votes-20% of all votes

Rahul Gandhi 17%, 7 Voting 7 Voting 17% 7 votes-17% of all votes

Adityanas Yogi 12%, 5 Voting Five Voting 12% 5 votes-12% of all votes

Mamuta Banerjee 10%, 4 Voting Four Voting Ten% 4 votes-10% of all votes

Amit Shah 7%, 3 Voting 3 Voting 7% 3 votes-7% of all votes Total votes: 41 Voter: 30 — XX You or your IP have already voted.