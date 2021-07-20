People

Maximo Rivano Age, Height, Biography 2020 Wiki, Equity, Girlfriend

Maximo Rivano Age, Height, Biography 2020 Wiki, Equity, Girlfriend
Maximo Rivano Famous for TikTok’s dance and lip-sync personality, which also demonstrated his athletic ability as a soccer player in the video. He has over 1.5 million fans on his maximorivano account. He played soccer as part of Beachside U16 Academy.. He joined the Beachside SC Academy team in August 2015. He frequently collaborates with Mark Anastasio and Luca Lombardo on TikTok videos.

Maximo Rivano He has more than 340,000 followers by posting photos with friends and family and posting soccer photos to his maximo rivano Instagram account.

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Maximo Rivano
nickname Maximo o
Known name Maximo Rivano
Birthday April 23, 2004
age 16 years (as of 2020)
place of origin Connecticut
Birthplace Connecticut
Current place of residence Connecticut
Country of Citizenship American
Profession Ticktaku
Marriage status Unmarried
Girlfriend / office work unknown
religion Christian
Zodiac Taurus
Eating habits vegetarian

Education, family, ethnicity, girlfriend:-

school name Beachside U16 Academy
College / university NA
Educational background NA
Ethnicity Christian
Father’s name Christian Rivano
Mother’s name Klez Meyrin Rivano
Brother’s name No siblings
Sister name Anaya
Spouse / wife name not applicable
Child (child) name not applicable
Career / Awards and Achievements:-

He began his career as a Tiktok personality with 1.4 million followers and 46.9 million video likes on TikTok as of March 2020. Instagram has gained more than 320,000 followers over the same period. In 2019, he launched his own product website where fans can buy customized hoodies under the brand name MX Wear.

Maximo is ranked as the third most popular celebrity on April 23’s famous birthday.

Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth $ 500,000 (approx.)
Monthly salary / income $ 42000 per event
Home address Arizona, USA

favorite:-

Favorite food sushi
Favorite actor Tom Hanks
Favorite actress Kendall Vertes
Favorite color gray
Favorite hobby Play soccer and make Tiktok videos
Favorite cricket player AB De Velliers
Favorite destination Italy, New York, Paris, London
Favorite singer Justin Bieber
Favorite movie Fascinating
Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color black
Eye color Dark brown
height Feet – 5 feet 9 inches
Meters – 1.75 m
Centimeter – 175 cm
weight Kilogram – 74 Kg
Figure measurement Chest size – 40 inches
Waist size – 30 inches
Biceps size – 16 inches
Figure measurement – ​​40-30-16
Shoe size – 9 US

2stock

