Maximo Rivano Age, Height, Biography 2020 Wiki, Equity, Girlfriend
Maximo Rivano Famous for TikTok’s dance and lip-sync personality, which also demonstrated his athletic ability as a soccer player in the video. He has over 1.5 million fans on his maximorivano account. He played soccer as part of Beachside U16 Academy.. He joined the Beachside SC Academy team in August 2015. He frequently collaborates with Mark Anastasio and Luca Lombardo on TikTok videos.
Maximo Rivano He has more than 340,000 followers by posting photos with friends and family and posting soccer photos to his maximo rivano Instagram account.
Biography / Wiki:-
|Real name
|Maximo Rivano
|nickname
|Maximo o
|Known name
|Maximo Rivano
|Birthday
|April 23, 2004
|age
|16 years (as of 2020)
|place of origin
|Connecticut
|Birthplace
|Connecticut
|Current place of residence
|Connecticut
|Country of Citizenship
|American
|Profession
|Ticktaku
|Marriage status
|Unmarried
|Girlfriend / office work
|unknown
|religion
|Christian
|Zodiac
|Taurus
|Eating habits
|vegetarian
Education, family, ethnicity, girlfriend:-
|school name
|Beachside U16 Academy
|College / university
|NA
|Educational background
|NA
|Ethnicity
|Christian
|Father’s name
|Christian Rivano
|Mother’s name
|Klez Meyrin Rivano
|Brother’s name
|No siblings
|Sister name
|Anaya
|Spouse / wife name
|not applicable
|Child (child) name
|not applicable
Career / Awards and Achievements:-
He began his career as a Tiktok personality with 1.4 million followers and 46.9 million video likes on TikTok as of March 2020. Instagram has gained more than 320,000 followers over the same period. In 2019, he launched his own product website where fans can buy customized hoodies under the brand name MX Wear.
Maximo is ranked as the third most popular celebrity on April 23’s famous birthday.
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-
|Net worth
|$ 500,000 (approx.)
|Monthly salary / income
|$ 42000 per event
|Home address
|Arizona, USA
favorite:-
|Favorite food
|sushi
|Favorite actor
|Tom Hanks
|Favorite actress
|Kendall Vertes
|Favorite color
|gray
|Favorite hobby
|Play soccer and make Tiktok videos
|Favorite cricket player
|AB De Velliers
|Favorite destination
|Italy, New York, Paris, London
|Favorite singer
|Justin Bieber
|Favorite movie
|Fascinating
Figures, size, height, weight:-
|hair color
|black
|Eye color
|Dark brown
|height
|Feet – 5 feet 9 inches
|Meters – 1.75 m
|Centimeter – 175 cm
|weight
|Kilogram – 74 Kg
|Figure measurement
|Chest size – 40 inches
|Waist size – 30 inches
|Biceps size – 16 inches
|Figure measurement – 40-30-16
|Shoe size – 9 US
