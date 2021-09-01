Maximum Healthcare: Stock Expert Ashish: Ashish Dhawan-invested Max Healthcare returns 270% in one year

Ashish Dhawan’s multibagger ashish dhawan news: Multibagger expert Ashish Dhawan has achieved 270% return in the last 1 year by investing in Max Health Care. The question is whether the rally may continue in Max Health Care’s stock or whether it is no longer able to make a return. If we talk according to the technical chart, profit booking may appear in the shares of Max Health in the near future. Ashish Dhawan’s stake in Max Health Care was 1.7% in the March quarter, up from 1.42% in the June quarter.

Max Health Share Rally? Shares of Max Health Care are currently trading above the average target of 367. Four analysts who performed the fundamental analysis say it is no longer possible to record a big rally in Max Health Care’s stock. Analysts fear that Max’s shares may weaken in the near future due to profit booking.

HDFC vote on the max HDFC Institutional Equities had set a target of 60 360 for Max Health Care shares, which has been met. HDFC analysts said shares of Max Healthcare could post significant long-term growth. HDFC analysts say Max Healthcare’s stock could grow by 70-80 per cent over the next four years. READ Also how Entire family can get epfo pension, take advantage

Long-term investment is the maximum Stock market experts are currently targeting up to ₹ 386 in shares of Max Health Care. Shares of Max Health Care traded at ₹ 388 on Wednesday. Shares of Max Health Care rose for the fifth day in a row. Shares of Max Health Care have been rising for the past 36 weeks, said Mazhar Mohammad of Chartview India. In the long run, Max Health Care’s stock can make a lot of profit. Shares of Max Health Care have risen 24 percent in the last five trading sessions. Its shares have risen from 318 to ₹ 395.

Mukesh Ambani’s big bet on solar energy could be a big blow to China Mukesh Ambani’s big bet on solar energy could come as a shock to China

Senior investor Ashish Dhawan has slashed its stake in IT company Birlasoft from 3.61 per cent in the March quarter to 2.88 per cent. In the last five quarters, Ashish Dhawan had at least 3.6% stake in Birlasoft. Ashish Dhawan’s portfolio is worth over Rs 2600 crore.