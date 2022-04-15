Maxine Waters pays daughter another $24,000 in campaign cash, adding to $1.2M in previous payments



Ripa. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., Gave her daughter $ 24,000 in campaign cash in the most recent quarter, the Federal Election Commission’s record was reviewed by Gadget Clock Digital Show.

Karen Waters, who has been conducting slate-mailing operations to strengthen her mother’s re-election for nearly two decades, and her company, Progressive Connections, Received more than 2 1.2 million For campaign services since 2003, including “Slate Mailer Management” fees and “Campaign Management Services.”

A “Citizen for Waters” campaign committee has been filing since the beginning of this week to show that young Waters Got 24 24,000 From the committee between January and March 2022.

Slate-mailing is an unusual practice in federal elections, where a consulting firm is hired to create a list of candidates or a pamphlet containing policy measures and advises voters on how to cast their ballots.

Ripa during the 2020 general election. Waters was the only federal politician to use the Slate-Mailer operation.

Both Democrats and Republicans have paid relatives with campaign contributions over the years. While it is legal for federal lawmakers to employ family members in publicity campaigns, ethics experts often dismiss the practice.

Representative Ilhan Omar, D-Min, almost paid 3 million Her husband, Tim Minette’s political consulting firm, E Street Group, for several years.

E Street Group’s biggest client was Omar’s campaign, which provided the business with about 80 percent of the cash from federal committees, before they stopped paying after coming under investigation.

Far-left MP Pramila Jaipal, D-Wash, Omar’s adviser to Congress, Added $ 194,000 payment to E Street Group for digital consulting.

After questions about the format, Omar canceled the deal in November 2020. Minette and his business partner, Will Heller, began consulting with the wine industry.