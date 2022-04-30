May 2022 horoscopes predict your zodiac’s signs success and scandals



May 2022 will be one of the most memorable months of the year for you!

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19)

One of the most important months of the year has arrived for you, Aries. With Venus, Mars and Jupiter dancing into your zodiac sign this month, you’ll be radiant and able to embark on a whole new chapter of your life. This is the official beginning of one of the luckiest periods of your entire life! Create your vision board and decide how you’d like to build your life in the coming decade ahead.

Happiness, rebirth and new beginnings are all being laid before you! Finances, assets and investments will be extremely important themes for you this month with the eclipses activating your prosperity sectors. Shifts are guaranteed. However, try to lock things down prior to May 10, when Mercury goes retrograde—otherwise try to wait to make agreements or decisions until June. The new moon on May 30 could bring you fresh ideas and the breath of fresh air you need to communicate better with the world.

TAURUS (APRIL 20 – MAY 20)

Birthday season is here and you’re feeling more popular than ever, Taurus! The solar eclipse that took place at the end of April will still be quite powerful now as you are embarking on a whole new chapter of your life. Consider how you can recreate yourself and your path so that you are moving toward what makes you happiest. Relationships will also be quite important now as a lunar eclipse in your partnership sector arrives mid-month. A destined union—or break-up—is fated to present itself to you. Engagement or marriage could happen for couples, whereas singles could meet someone with long-term potential.

Also, prepare for your dreams to become quite busy in the months ahead, as Jupiter helps you on an unconscious level. Some Taureans may even begin working on a dearly important project behind-the-scenes that will likely debut later in the year. Last to note in a busy month is the new moon in your prosperity sector that arrives on May 30—a new job, raise or client could pop up. However, do your best to wait to sign until after Mercury retrograde ends in early June.

Open your heart to new horizons in May 2022. Getty Images

GEMINI (MAY 21 – JUNE 20)

May will bring many twists and turns of fate for you, Gemini. First to note is the arrival of many planets into your social sector, making you more popular than ever! This trend lasts until nearly Halloween! Get ready for more fun and pleasure, and if single, put yourself out there. You could meet someone who sweeps you off your feet. The next big theme to notice is tied to the powerful eclipses that will be shifting your routine and likely bringing attention to your mental and physical health.

You are likely to be connecting to doctors or specialists this month because of them. Mercury retrograde begins in your zodiac sign in May, too, which could certainly cause delays and confusion after May 10. Try to go with the flow. Luckily, when the Sun dances into your zodiac sign beginning May 20, and the new moon in your sign arrives May 30, you’ll have even more opportunity to step up to create the life of your dreams.

CANCER (JUNE 21 – JULY 22)

Buckle up, Cancer, May is bringing a whirlwind! The first major theme to address is a tremendous surge of luck raining down on your professional life as you’ll have Venus, Mars and Jupiter reach the pinnacle of your sky. This guarantees that from now until nearly Halloween you’ll be in the spotlight and are likely to see a lot of growth professionally. Next, your personal life will be popping off as you’re sure to be connecting with friends, meeting new ones and even having beautiful romantic moments, too!

A turning point around true love, your children and fertility may also appear—all of this being tied to the eclipses shifting destiny before your eyes. Mercury retrograde will be taking place this month too, so try to lock any contracts down prior to May 10 or else wait until June. The new moon on May 30 will likely have you feeling a bit burnt out, so lie low, relax and treat yourself to some TLC then.

LEO (JULY 23 – AUGUST 22)

May will make your head spin, Leo, with all of the wild news coming your way! Your professional life is likely seeing some big changes due to the eclipse that arrived at the end of April and you could still be seeing all of the shifts transpire throughout the month. However, try to lock things down prior to Mercury retrograde on May 10 or instead wait to sign things until early June, if possible.

The lunar eclipse mid month will likely cause a huge change in your home, domestic or family life and likely make you quite emotional, so keep your work life light during that time. The next big theme for you centers around pursuing newfound wisdom—a key focus for you now until Halloween. Some Leos may suddenly catch the travel bug and decide to explore the world, while others will wish to go back to school and update their credentials. At the end of the month, you’ll feel the social vibes ignite once the new moon arrives on May 30. Let your hair down and have some fun!

Enjoy the bloom of Spring in May 2022! Getty Images

VIRGO (AUGUST 23 – SEPTEMBER 22)

When it comes to the zodiac sign most capable of juggling a million and one things, it’s you, Virgo! Grab your coffee, though, because May could put your skills to the test! The first big theme to note will be how your relationships are growing even deeper as many planets soar into your sector of intimacy—a situation you’ll experience until nearly Halloween. On one hand, this gives you the chance to explore the depth of love you have—but on the other, it can also ensure that your business associations are flourishing, too!

Mercury retrograde begins on May 10 and will cause havoc in your professional life, so do your best to try to lock things down prior or at the very least wait until after the new moon on May 30. The powerful eclipses this month are igniting your sectors of communication, knowledge and travel, too, ensuring that one of these areas will be quite important now. Some Virgos could return to school, while others may decide it’s time to broadcast their ideas to the world. Luckily, if you strike now, you may find that people everywhere are eager to hear what you have to say.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23 – OCTOBER 22)

May calls you to new adventures personally and professionally, Libra! The most exciting news of all will be the arrival of many planets into your partnership sphere, bringing luck, love and harmony until nearly Halloween. This foretells that happy, healthy relationships will grow to be even more joyous, while singles could find a LTR! The next big theme will be a shift around your wealth, income, assets and investments as two powerful eclipses rock these areas of your life.

Luckily, you’re likely to see more abundance, even if one stream of money ends up fading at this time. Another could be right around the corner! Mercury retrograde is sure to bring confusion to your life this month, though, as it arrives on May 10. If you can hold off on signing contracts until after the new moon on May 30—or at the onset of June—you’ll be happier that you did!

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23 – NOVEMBER 21)

One of the most important months in your life has arrived, Scorpio. The first important theme to note falls on relationships and how you are mirroring another. The solar eclipse at the end of April likely brought a moment of commitment for you to face in love or business, perhaps even an engagement or marriage. Singles can use this energy to find someone with long-term potential. However, the lunar eclipse on May 15 will thrust you into the spotlight and bring a major ending, culmination or turning point in regards to you stepping into your power and throwing the past behind.

Another significant theme this month will be around new horizons in your professional life, with many planets bringing more money and opportunities to you—a trend that continues till Halloween. Your physical health and stamina should also improve due to this cosmic luck. However, if new contracts are coming your way, try to delay signing between May 10 and June 3, as Mercury will be retrograde.

May 2022 is an overall good month in the stars. Getty Images

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21)

Prepare to pick up the pace, Sagittarius! May will bring many new shifts to your path. First and foremost, you’re experiencing powerful eclipses causing changes to your physical and mental health, likely putting you into contact with doctors, specialists or a dentist! Use this time to get into better shape and leave toxic patterns behind you. The next big theme will be around romance, passion and partnership this month. As many planets migrate into your sector of love, creativity and fertility, this will be your top priority from now until Halloween.

Couples may welcome in a new child or grow closer with their partner, while singles could find a soulmate. However, beware the Mercury retrograde set to begin May 10 and last until after the new moon on May 30—which spotlights your relationships, too. Don’t make any hasty decisions until mid-June, and if you’d like to reconnect with an ex, use the second half of May.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19)

Prepare for an adrenaline-filled month, Capricorn! The first major theme will be around exciting and exhilarating shifts in your personal life. The solar eclipse at the end of April activated your sector of romance and fertility and may bring a destined new beginning in this area for you to face. Singles could find a soulmate, while couples may find more passion with their one-and-only. Mid-month, an emotional ending around a friendship may occur, as someone may end up leaving your life—only quickly to be replaced by yet another new connection!

The next big area of focus for you will be around major changes in your home, domestic or family life as you’ll have shimmering planets bringing happy growth to these areas now until Halloween! Just don’t make any big decisions until after Mercury goes direct, which is June 3. The new moon at the end of the month—May 30—spotlights your employment and could bring a new project, job or responsibility for you to handle. You’ve got this!

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20 – FEBRUARY 18)

The universe is bringing a whole new chapter before you, Aquarius. The solar eclipse at the end of April will still be quite potent, offering a new chapter for you in regards to home, family or domestic concerns. Some Aquarians may soon be moving or renovating. Yet, mid-month your attention will be all on your career, as a lunar eclipse will bring a huge shift to your professional life—a promotion, victory, award or even an ending! The next big theme for you this month will be around how you communicate and broadcast your ideas to the world.

Many planets will energize your mind and voice from now until Halloween! Many Aquarians will begin milestone writing, speaking, social media or branding endeavors in the months ahead. Last to note is that there will likely be some confusion around romance, children, creativity or hobbies throughout most of the month, especially after May 10, but luckily the new moon on May 30 should bring a breath of fresh air.

Eclipse season is upon us in May 2022! Getty Images/Tetra images RF

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20)

For months, you’ve been the crown jewel of the planet, Pisces, as your co-ruler, Jupiter, danced in your zodiac sign. However, starting May 10, he will leave you to instead draw all of his luck to one area of your life: your finances. This trend lasts until Halloween, and luckily you’ll receive Jupiter’s radiance once again toward the end of the year. Instead, now focus on how you can build your wealth! Next to note in a wildly busy month will be the eclipses—which are pushing you to learn more about the world and likely pursue travel.

Some Pisceans will plan important trips now and in the year to come, while others will realize it’s time to pursue intellectual or spiritual trips at school, instead. However, just don’t make any significant decisions when Mercury is retrograde from May 10 until June 3—and this one in particular could cause some turmoil in regards to home or family situations. Luckily the new moon on May 30 should bring better vibes about this!

Astrology 101: Your guide to the stars

Predictions from my BFF and world-renowned psychic Calise Simone:

May is a month of continual change. Making a small effort now can bring big results later in the year. Pay strong attention to synchronicity this month. If a project feels easy, go for it! If you’re facing challenges, pull back. There will be opportunities to make up for lost time in the coming months.

As we enter a month of immense change, one of the most exciting Spirit Animals shows up for us exactly when we need it the most. In May, the fiery spirit of the Cobra hovers over us to protect us and guide us along the way. This is a time to be curious, open, and practice stillness.

This is an animal card that awakens the inner teacher that lives inside of each one of us, and that resurfaces whenever we are ready to absorb a new piece of life’s wisdom. As doors open and close around us, the Cobra asks that we remain patient, pausing and observing. It is in this state of deep awareness that the sacred spirit of this magical animal communicates with us.

