Maya Brady Gadget Clock, Age, Boyfriend, Family, Biography & More – Gadget Clock

Maya Brady Gadget Clock, Age, Boyfriend, Household, Biography & More – Gadget Clock



Maya Brady is an American softball participant taking part in for the group UCLA. She is the niece of Tom Brady, the previous American soccer quarterback of the Nationwide Soccer League.

Gadget Clock/Biography

Maya Brady was born as Maya Ann Brady-Timmons within the yr 2001 (age 20 years; as of 2021) in California, US. She attended the Oaks Christian Excessive Faculty in Thousand Oaks, California. Maya then went to the College of California, Los Angeles, and she or he is part of the UCLA Bruins softball group.

Bodily Look

Peak: 5′ 10″

Hair Colour: Black

Eye Colour: Brown

Household & Ethnicity

Dad and mom & Siblings

Maya’s mom’s identify is Maureen Brady, and her father’s identify is Brian Timmons. She has a youthful sister, Hannah.

Boyfriend

Maya Brody is in a relationship with Garth White.

Profession

Maya began her profession as an expert softball participant whereas she was finding out within the Oaks Christian Excessive Faculty. She received the Los Angeles Every day Information Participant of the 12 months title for hitting a .558 throughout a recreation. For her efficiency, Flosoftball assigned her the second rank within the nation. She was a center infield participant at Oaks Christian however she was appointed to the right-field taking part in place when she moved to UCLA and joined their softball group. She batted .356 and slugged .699 together with seven dwelling runs.

Information/Trivia

Maya Brady received the Softball American Freshman Participant of the 12 months honor. Together with her seven dwelling runs, UCLA Bruins completed with a rating of 28 runs and tied for the primary place.

Maya comes from a household with a sports activities background. Her mom was an All-American pitcher at Fresno State. She additionally counts two-time World Sequence champion and three-time All-Star champion former MLB participant Kevin Youkilis as her uncle. Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady is her uncle as effectively.

Former NFL participant Tom Brady praised Maya’s efficiency in the course of the 2021 Softball Season on his Twitter account.