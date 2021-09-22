Maya builders build huge pyramids out of rock discovered by volcanic archaeologists:

Volcanic eruptions during the Maya civilization displace large numbers of people. But these people came back after a few years and started settling again. Maya builders built a huge pyramid about 1500 years ago. This pyramid is built from a rock that came out of a historic volcanic eruption. The eruption was so powerful that it affected the earth’s temperature. Scientists discovered this in a recent discovery.Around 539, a massive eruption occurred at the Ilopango Caldera volcano in San Andres, El Salvador, USA. It was the largest eruption in Central America in the last 10,000 years. The researchers said the outbreak was known as Tierra Blanca Jovan. Large amounts of lava came out of the volcano, which spread over many miles. The eruption spread so much ash into the atmosphere of Central America that it cooled the climate in the Northern Hemisphere.

People who returned a few years after the explosion

Due to the devastating eruptions of the volcano, scientists estimate that people have left the Maya settlement for centuries and settled elsewhere. But the Campana Maya Pyramid is proof that people returned here early. He built this pyramid just decades after the explosion. The discovery was made by Akira Ichikawa, an archaeologist at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Special rocks used for construction

The pyramid is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) from the volcano in the Zapotitan Valley. The investigation concluded that Maya builders used Tefra Rock, which was obtained from a volcanic eruption, to build the pyramid. Ichikawa said this is the first evidence that volcanic debris was used in the construction of the Maya Pyramid. It also shows the spiritual significance of volcanoes in Maya civilization.