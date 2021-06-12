Maya Jama puts on a VERY busty display in a racy black crop top

Maya Jama puts on a VERY busty display in a racy black crop top

She’s joined forces with Peter Crouch to host their Yr Late Euros present.

And Maya Jama actually delighted followers as she supplied a glimpse of her ample cleavage in a attractive black bustier top on Friday.

The presenter, 26, posed for a raunchy snap in her form-fitting top and matching flared trousers as she joined the previous England star on the BBC present. 

Jaw-dropping: Maya Jama, 26, delighted fans as she offered a glimpse of her ample cleavage in a sexy black bustier top for a sexy Instagram snap on Friday

Maya supplied a glimpse of her perky cleavage in the form-fitting black bustier top, which she teamed with matching high-waisted bottoms, and added a trace of sparkle with gold earrings from Seashores & Cream.

The previous Radio 1 DJ posed in her dressing room earlier than heading to the BBC Studio to look with Peter in a present digesting all of the day’s Euros motion. 

Maya headed again to work on the present after revealing on Monday she’s ‘feeling a lot better,’ after being compelled to drag out of the British Academy Tv Awards with meals poisoning.

Confident: The presenter posed for a raunchy snap in her form-fitting top and matching flared trousers as she appeared on Crouchy's Year-Late Euros

Dynamic duo: Maya and Peter proved to be the perfect double act as they discussed the first day of action at the Euros

Stunning: Supporting her home nation of Wales during the tournament, the evening also saw a performance from classical superstar Katherine Jenkins

The presenter took to Instagram Tales to share a now-deleted publish in a skimpy blue bikini and advised followers the ‘vomiting is over’ after falling sick forward of the ceremony.

On Sunday Maya lamented being unable to attend the awards as a result of she’d fallen sick after consuming some ‘posh uncooked tuna s**t.’

Maya displayed her unbelievable physique in a plunging electrical blue bikini as she up to date followers on her situation following the information she needed to miss the awards.

On the mend: Maya headed back to work on the show after revealing on Monday she's 'feeling much better,' after being forced to pull out of the BAFTAs with food poisoning

Missing out:  The presenter told fans the 'vomiting is over' after falling sick ahead of the ceremony

She wrote: ‘Really feel a lot better in the present day however nonetheless fragile LOL. Vomiting is over now. It was hell however made me snatch!’

It comes simply hours after she shared the devastating information that she needed to pull out of this 12 months’s ceremony after falling unwell with meals poisoning. 

The DJ took to Instagram Tales on Sunday to disclose she’d been ‘sick all day’ after consuming a plate of sushi, and was vastly upset to overlook the event after selecting out a ‘gown of desires’ for the purple carpet. 

Maya shared the unhappy information with followers on social media, writing: ‘Soooo unhappy I will not be on the BAFTAs in the present day. I ate that posh uncooked tuna s**t and have been [sick emoji] all day

‘Was speculated to put on the gown of desires, additionally I might need to put on it to the store subsequent week to really feel higher.’

Such a shame! It comes just hours after she shared the devastating news that she had to pull out of this year's ceremony after falling ill with food poisoning

Prep: She had also attended a session at Shane Cooper's clinic in Kensington, where she underwent Body Defining Treatment - which simultaneously addresses both muscle and fat

The presenter has been a fixture on the awards in latest years, and in 2019 graced the purple carpet in a busty sheer tasseled robe.

She had additionally attended a session at Shane Cooper’s clinic in Kensington, the place she underwent Physique Defining Remedy – which concurrently addresses each muscle and fats.

She was seen in an Instagram publish present process the process, which makes use of electromagnetic waves to induce as much as 36,000 supra-maximal compelled muscle contractions throughout every session – one thing it’s bodily not possible to do naturally.

Sunday’s BAFTA TV Awards celebrated and rewarded the perfect programmes and performances of 2020. 

Stunning: The presenter has been a fixture at the awards in recent years, and in 2019 graced the red carpet in a busty sheer tasseled gown

The night was hosted by Richard Ayoade and featured performances by Years & Years and Alexis Ffrench 

Whereas Line Of Obligation’s Adrian Dunbar, Invoice Bailey, Jon Snow, Oti Mabuse, Rob Beckett, Rose Matafeo, Sanjeev Bhaskar, and Zawe Ashton acted as presenters.

Different visitor presenters – Catherine O’Hara, Jon Snow, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jamie Demetriou, Tommy Jessop, Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse – appeared through video name throughout the ceremony. 

Following its three wins on the British Academy Tv Craft Awards in Might, I Might Destroy You, gained two extra BAFTAs on Sunday, for Mini-Sequence and Main Actress for Michaela Coel.

The drama sequence follows a girl who seeks to rebuild her life after a sexual assault.

Winner: Following its three wins at the British Academy Television Craft Awards in May, I May Destroy You, won two more BAFTAs on Sunday, for Mini-Series and Leading Actress for Michaela Coel (pictured middle)

Elsewhere, the Main Actor award was gained by first-time nominee Paul Mescal for his efficiency as Connell in Regular Individuals.

Malachi Kirby, one other first-time winner, gained for his efficiency in Small Axe in the Supporting Actor class. Small Axe had led this 12 months’s nominations with 15 nods.

And Small Axe – which options 5 movies that inform tales about lives of West Indian immigrants in London from the Nineteen Sixties to the Eighties – additionally picked up two Main Actor nominations with John Boyega and Shaun Parkes each receiving nods.

Rakie Ayola additionally gained her first BAFTA for Supporting Actress for her efficiency in Anthony.

One other first-time nominee, Aimee Lou Wooden scooped a gong in Feminine Efficiency in a Comedy Programme for taking part in Aimee Gibbs in Intercourse Schooling. 

Big hit: Small Axe starring John Boyega leads this year's nominations with 15 nods

Serious: The five-part series also stars Letitia Wright among a vast cast

BAFTA TV Awards 2021: Winners

 Drama Sequence 

Save Me Too  

Drama Series:  Save Me Too starring Suranne Jonea and Lennie James

Main Actor

Paul Mescal – Regular Individuals   

Leading Actor: Paul Mescal in  Normal People

Main Actress

Michaela Coel – I Might Destroy You 

Leading Actress: Michaela Coel in I May Destroy You

Supporting Actor 

Malachi Kirby – Small Axe

Supporting Actor: Malachi Kirby in  Small Axe

Supporting Actress

Rakie Ayola – Anthony

Supporting Actress: Rakie Ayola in Anthony

Comedy Leisure Programme 

The Large Narstie Present  

Comedy Entertainment Programme: The Big Narstie Show

Feminine Efficiency In A Comedy Programme

Aimee Lou Wooden – Intercourse Schooling 

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme: Aimee Lou Wood in Sex Education

Male Efficiency In A Comedy Programme

Charlie Cooper – This Nation

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme: Charlie Cooper in This Country

Mini-Sequence 

I Might Destroy You

Mini-Series: I May Destroy You starring Michaela Coel and Weruche Opia

Present Affairs

America’s Battle On Abortion (Publicity) 

Current Affairs: America's War On Abortion (Exposure)

Daytime 

The Nice Home Giveaway

Daytime The Great House Giveaway

Leisure Efficiency

Romesh Ranganathan – The Ranganation 

Entertainment Performance Romesh Ranganathan - The Ranganation

 Leisure Programme 

Life & Rhymes

Entertainment Programme: Life & Rhymes

Factual Sequence 

As soon as Upon A Time In Iraq 

Factual Series: Once Upon A Time In Iraq

Options 

Lengthy Misplaced Household: Born With out Hint

Features: Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace

Information Protection 

Sky Information: Inside Idlib 

News Coverage: Sky News: Inside Idlib

Actuality & Constructed Factual 

The Faculty That Tried To Finish Racism

Reality & Constructed Factual: The School That Tried To End Racism

Single Drama

Sitting In Limbo

Single Drama: Sitting In Limbo

Cleaning soap & Persevering with Drama

Casualty

Soap & Continuing Drama: Casualty

Worldwide

Welcome To Chechnya: The Homosexual Purge (Storyville)

International: Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville)

Reside Occasion 

Springwatch

Live Event: Springwatch

Scripted Comedy 

Inside No. 9

Scripted Comedy: Inside No. 9

Quick Type Programme

They Noticed The Solar First 

Short Form Programme: They Saw The Sun First

Single Documentary

Locked In: Breaking The Silence (Storyville)

Single Documentary: Locked In: Breaking The Silence (Storyville)

Virgin Media’s Should-See Second (Voted For By The Public)

Britain’s Acquired Expertise – Range Carry out A Routine Impressed By The Occasions Of 2020

Virgin Media's Must-See Moment: Britain's Got Talent - Diversity Perform A Routine Inspired By The Events Of 2020

