Maya Jama sends Celebrity Juice viewers into a frenzy as she makes X-rated confession



Maya Jama saved the laughs – and blushes – coming throughout Thursday night time’s instalment of Celebrity Juice, when she made an X-rated confession throughout a sport.

The gorgeous broadcaster, 26, workforce captain Emily Atack, 31, and visitor Joe Swash, 39, had been tasked with guessing which attractive phrase the opposite was performing out – with the added problem of doing so whereas leaping on a trampoline.

And as Joe tried to present the women clues whereas bouncing round, Bristol native Maya accurately guessed that the time period in query was ’69’ after a few failed makes an attempt.

Nevertheless, amid the studio chaos, Maya turned up the warmth additional as she quietly quipped: ‘I like a 69!’

Viewers quickly flocked to Twitter to specific their amusement on the remark, with one writing: ‘@MayaJama loves a 69 – sensible.’

‘Maya Jama “love a 69” ..f**okay me she is completely good in each method,’ enthused one other fan of the ITV2 present, hosted by Keith Lemon.

In the meantime, a third stated on the micro-blogging platform: ‘One of many funniest episodes I’ve seen in a whereas.. Joe swash was hilarious.. And Maya jJama loves 69….who’d [have] recognized.’

Final week, Maya was left in suits of giggles as she received squirty cream on her face and meals in all places as she took half in Celebrity Juice’s hilarious diner problem.

Maya and The X Issue’s Ella Henderson, 25, had been left on the mercy of Jimmy Carr and host Keith Lemon within the puppet-style sport as the blokes pulled strings connected to their arms as they tried to ‘work’ within the makeshift American diner.

And Maya received greater than she bargained for as she received cream in her face whereas making an attempt to make milkshake, whereas Ella was doused in (presumably chilly) espresso.

In a hilarious clip, the women are seen sporting pink jumpers as they sit at a desk laden with quick meals, whereas puppet masters Jimmy, 48, and Keith, 48, stood behind them.

The duty proved tough as Maya struggled to select up her chips and douse them with ketchup as Jimmy swung her arms about.

She exclaimed: ‘Oh my God!’ earlier than swearing as ketchup sprayed on the wall behind her after Jimmy sharply tugged on the rope.

Whereas taking a chew of her burger appeared virtually unattainable as she battled to get the meal close to sufficient to her mouth.

Maya then had problem with the squirty cream bottle as Jimmy did not permit her to goal it on her milkshake, with the wonder ending up with the cream on her face as a substitute.

In the meantime, Ella did not fare a lot better as she had problem taking a chew out of her sizzling canine as her arms wildly flailed due to Keith.

The Ghost hitmaker then received syrup in all places earlier than ending up being doused in espresso after unsuccessfully making an attempt to pour herself a cup.

On the finish of the sport, Maya and Ella fell about laughing, whereas the remainder of the panel, together with Emily Atack, discovered the entire thing hysterical.

TV presenter Maya was introduced as a new common panellist on Celebrity Juice in April for the twenty fifth sequence.

Talking of becoming a member of the present, she stated: ‘I by no means have any thought fairly what is going on to unfold on Celeb Juice, however I do know it is at all times going to be hilarious and tremendous enjoyable.’

Maya additionally revealed that she’s ‘lengthy dreamed’ of becoming a member of the hit present, and known as her fellow panellists a few of her ‘favorite folks’.

‘It is a present I dreamed about happening once I was rising up and so I am past thrilled to turn into a common on the present and be given the chance to share the panel with a few of my favorite folks. Bang Tidy,’ she gushed.

Celebrity Juice airs on Thursdays at 10pm on ITV2.