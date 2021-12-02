Mayawati announced to contest the election alone said no alliance with Chandrashekhar

All the parties are engaged in making alliances and strategies for the UP elections. Many parties have already announced to partner with smaller parties. Meanwhile, former UP Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati has announced that she will fight the war alone. He made it clear that his team could not alliance Will not do it and will go in public alone.

Talking to the media in Lucknow, BSP supremo Mayawati said that she has no agreement with Azad Samaj Party President and Dalit leader Chandrashekhar Ravana. They will not make any alliance with him. The BSP president said that after coming to power, his party will again take care of the interests and welfare of Muslims, Jats and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Claimed, “Party functionaries from OBC, Jat and Muslim communities are telling this to the people of their community in small meetings. As a result, people from those communities are joining the party.”

The former chief minister also accused the Center of ignoring the OBC demand for a caste census due to its “casteist mindset”. He alleged that the “casteist” governments at the Center and the state were trying to make the reservation policy ineffective by making new rules and regulations. He told reporters, “BSP supports the demand of OBC community for caste census. Due to casteist mindset, the Center is ignoring the demand.”

In the current BJP government of UP, especially the Muslims of religious minorities are seen troubled on every issue and at every level. Their progress has been stopped in this government and they are being harassed by implicating them in fake cases. At the same time, a sense of fear is being created in them by the new rules and laws.

“This clearly shows the step-motherly behavior of the BJP towards them. On the other hand, during the BSP rule their lives were protected, and their progress was also taken care of.” He alleged that Muslims were “being implicated in fake cases” and a sense of fear was being created through “new rules and laws”.

Mayawati made this allegation while talking to reporters ahead of a meeting of party office-bearers from Muslim, Jat and Most Backward Classes (MBC) communities, who have been entrusted with the responsibility of 84 assembly seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC). The meeting was organized at Lucknow BSP headquarters.