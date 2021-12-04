mayawati bsp set up a police force team in sidhi MP for leader security video viral madhya pradesh

The video of this police force of BSP is also becoming increasingly viral on social media. In this case, it has been said on behalf of the police that such an arrangement has no legal validity.

Mayawati’s party BSP has taken a different route to provide security to its leaders in Madhya Pradesh. The BSP has formed its own security squad in the state. Party leaders say that this work has been done on the instructions of Mayawati.

A party functionary from Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district said BSP leaders were finding it difficult to get security. That is why the party has prepared its own force. BSP’s Sidhi zone in-charge Ram Khiladi Rajak said that the party has also sought police approval for this security squad. “This security force will be entrusted with the task of protecting BSP workers and leaders as they are being harassed and their security is being ignored,” he said.

Rajak said that instructions were received from BSP chief Mayawati for this. Along with this, a security squad has been formed in the state as per the guidelines received from the party’s office in Bhopal. He said the 16-member force comprises “three inspectors, four sub-inspectors and nine constables”.

The video of this police force of BSP is also becoming increasingly viral on social media. In this case, it has been said on behalf of the police that such an arrangement has no legal validity. Additional Superintendent of Police Anjulata Patle confirmed that BSP leaders had informed the police about such a “security force”.

He further said that no one is allowed to create such a force. The administration has asked them to submit the authorization letter, if any, regarding the formation of this squad. The BSP leaders have also been asked not to wear any uniform similar to the dress code of the traffic police as it may mislead the people.

The administration says that if the BSP leaders do not follow the law and instructions, then action will be taken against them.