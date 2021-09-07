Mayawati Kanshi Ram Rally Today: Mayawati’s Speech Today: If we form a government in 2022, development work in Kashi, Mathura and Ayodhya will not stop, Mayawati says: ‘Development work in Kashi-Mathura-Ayodhya will not stop …’ Why does BJP want to move election issues

On the occasion of BSP founder Kanshi Ram’s 15th Parinirvana Day, Mayawati informed him about his election issues. In the discussion, Mayawati also outlined the BSP’s strategy for the 2022 elections. Mayawati said that even if her government is formed, development work in Kashi, Mathura and Ayodhya will continue. Many meanings are being drawn from Mayawati’s statement. Is Mayawati politicizing Hindu votes or does she intend to move BJP’s election issues this time? However, one thing is for sure, this time these three religious cities, especially Ayodhya, will definitely be an election issue, whether in power or in opposition, all eyes are on them.

In her address, Mayawati said, “After the formation of the BSP government in 2022, no plan of the BJP government will be stopped in Kashi, Ayodhya and Mathura in the state.” He further said that the good work of any government will not be stopped out of revenge, but will be done faster.

Trying to get Brahmin and Hindu votes

It is clear from the fact that the BSP is organizing enlightened class conferences to align the Brahmins across the state that the Dalit Brahmins of 2007 will contest the elections this time on the basis of social engineering. The BSP had started the first phase of its enlightened class conference from Ayodhya, while the second phase had started from Mathura. The third phase can start from Varanasi.

After the formation of the BSP government in 2022, no plan of the BJP government will be stopped in Kashi, Ayodhya and Mathura in the state. The good work of any government will not be stopped by revenge, but will be done faster.

Mayawati's statement in Kanshi Ram's meeting

At the same time, Hindutva factor is also being considered. Recently, a glimpse of this was seen at Mayawati’s rally in Lucknow in which conch shells were blown up, mantras were chanted, tridents were placed and idols of Ganesha were seen.

Ganesh ji’s idol, chanting, how will BSP get edge in UP elections!

What is the meaning of Mayawati’s statement?

Senior journalist Siddharth Kalahans says, ‘The way the BSP tried to attract religious symbols and Brahmins was chanted, Mayawati felt that she should not give the impression that she was anti-Hindu or anti-Hindutva. His statement about Kashi Ayodhya Mathura is for the unification that the Hindu population should assume that we will follow the same path.

He goes on to explain, “There is also an attempt to mislead the voters you are working for, if they are BJP voters, that there is no difference between us and them.” The rejection of the agreement with Owaisi in UP, all these things started to show that the BSP will follow the path of soft Hindutva.

BJP suffered a major blow in the panchayat elections

Another reason behind the BSP’s statement on Kashi, Mathura and Ayodhya is believed to be that the BJP had suffered huge losses in the panchayat elections in these three districts. He was able to get only 8-8 seats in all the three districts. At the same time, the performance of SP and BSP in these seats was good.

On the statement of the RSS chief, Mayawati said – then why the stepmother's attitude towards Muslims

Kashi-Mathura-Ayodhya BJP’s political agenda

The three districts of Ayodhya-Mathura-Kashi have always been on the BJP’s political agenda. BJP is only doing politics in his name. There is a BJP government in both the country and the state. A Ram temple is also being built in Ayodhya, for which the BJP itself takes full credit. Varanasi is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi twice in a row. After Ayodhya, BJP has now set foot on Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura and Gyanwani Masjid in Varanasi.