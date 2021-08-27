Mayawati News: Why Mayawati attacked the Congress: Mayawati attacked the Congress

BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday attacked the Congress. He said that now the condition of Congress in the country is very bad. Congress hires people at its rallies. The day the Congress will meet. The workers who work that day are very happy and say that we don’t have to go to work today. This is the culture of bringing Congress together. The condition of the Congress in the country as well as in other states is very bad. Congress does not get candidates in assembly elections including district panchayat and group heads.

Mayawati targeted other parties

Mayawati said the Bahujan Samaj Party is the only party in the country which, unlike the Congress and other political parties, does not seek financial help from big capitalists and moneylenders to run its organization and contest elections. Unlike the Congress, the BJP does not give tickets to the people of the party by paying people, but gives tickets to those who invest money in elections. Who have contributed in every way to the growth of the party. In a pamphlet published by the Congress party, it would have been better to comment on the opposition parties and describe their own shortcomings.

No need for successor now: Mayawati

During a press conference in Lucknow, when asked about his successor, BSP chief Mayawati said, “I am healthy now.” Right now I don’t need any successors. Party successors will be discussed further. I am working for the party now and I am fine. He said the BSP’s successor would be the Dalit class. You will be notified when a successor is announced.

