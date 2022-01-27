Mayawati released the new list of candidates, know on which seats the candidates changed

In view of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BSP has announced the names of candidates for the second and third phases. BSP Chief Mayawati has sealed the names of candidates for 53 seats for the third phase of elections, while for the second phase has released a revised list of 6 names.

The new list is released after Mayawati changed the candidates on two seats. Mohammad Rizwan has been given ticket from Kundarki in Moradabad, whereas Haji Chandbabu Malik was made the candidate from here. Rizwan will take on the grandson of SP MP Shafiqur Rahman Vark. At the same time, Moolchand Chauhan, who was a minister in the Akhilesh government, has been given ticket in place of Kamal Ahmed from Dhampur seat of Bijnor. Apart from this, tickets have been given to Yusuf Khan from Nawabganj, Shalini Singh from Faridpur and Chandraketu Maurya from Dadraul.

The 53 seats for which the names of candidates have been announced by the BSP include Hathras, Firozabad, Kasganj, Etah, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba. has seats. The party has given ticket to Dashrat Singh Rajput from Babina in Jhansi.

The party has fielded Kuldeep Narayan from Mainpuri’s Karhal seat. SP chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav is contesting from this seat. Ajay Kumar Verma has been given ticket from Tirwa. Kuldeep Gupta has been given ticket from Etawah. Madhusinh Gautam has been given ticket from Bilhaur.

Earlier, BSP party chief Mayawati had released the second list of 51 candidates. While releasing this list, Mayawati gave the new slogan of the party – “Har polling booth ko jeetan hai, BSP ko power hai”. He said- “I hope the party workers will work hard and form the government of BSP like in 2007.” Earlier, Mayawati had announced the names of candidates for 12 seats.

Let us inform that the assembly elections are to be held in Uttar Pradesh in seven phases. The first phase of polling will be held on February 10, while for the last phase the votes will be cast on March 7 and the results of the elections will be declared on March 10.