Mayawati said that BSP will not do tie up with any political parties for next year’s assembly elections in UP

Mayawati said in Lucknow that as elections are approaching, the BJP and other rival parties in the state are playing drama to woo the people. He also said that there is no difference between Samajwadi Party and BJP. They are two sides of the same coin. They just want to make the election a Hindu-Muslim affair. We are confident that we will get an absolute majority, as we got in 2007.

Criticizing the Congress party, Mayawati said that the people of UP are not going to believe the election promises made by her. Had the Congress fulfilled even 50 percent of its election promises, it would not have been out of power at the Centre, UP and most of the states in the country.

Mayawati also said that she does not have any family like CM Yogi, so Sarva Samaj is her family. Targeting the Congress, he said that today this party is talking about giving 40 percent ticket, but could not even give 35 percent women reservation in the assembly and Lok Sabha.

Mayawati also took a jibe at the claims of SP and BJP, in which SP had said about 400 seats and BJP had talked about 300 seats. He said that in this way, the Election Commission should increase the number of seats to one thousand. Mayawati called the claims of these two parties hollow.

Taking a jibe at BJP, Mayawati said that if BJP was concerned about the public, then the price of petrol and diesel would not have increased and inflation would not have increased. He said that the workers of my party want to make me CM for the fifth time.

Mayawati also said that the price of petrol has been reduced by the government due to the fear of defeat in the elections, but the public will answer it.