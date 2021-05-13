Maybe it’s time for a HomePod fire sale, Apple



There’s been some buzz not too long ago about how Apple is having issues eliminating its HomePods, with the now-discontinued Siri audio system nonetheless being on sale two months after Apple introduced their discontinuation. And but, the audio system are nonetheless $300, which is barely barely decrease than their launch value of $350. Apple: it’s time to place them on sale.

Right here’s an anecdote to indicate how arduous it’s been for Apple to unload this stuff: I purchased a HomePod the day its discontinuation was introduced. An internet device tells me that it was made in October 2017, which was earlier than Apple even began promoting them in January 2018. That’s fairly tough, particularly provided that it’s a “house grey” one, seemingly the extra standard of the 2 colours provided that the white ones are nonetheless accessible from Apple’s web site. The identical factor also happened to tech YouTuber DetroitBORG.

Hear, Apple. I do know that promoting this stuff off for $200, and even $150, would just about be admitting defeat, however this stuff are nonetheless in inventory two months after they had been discontinued. It’s a nice speaker, however at $300, it simply doesn’t make sense given its full lack of inputs that aren’t powered by Siri or AirPlay.

Fire gross sales all the time get folks excited: simply in the present day, a few of my colleagues started pining for a Surface Duo after Microsoft slashed its value (even though they’ve heard all about how painful it’s to make use of). There’s additionally the well-known HP Touchpad, a pill which was flatly ignored till HP took the worth from $399 to $99.

I most definitely don’t want one other HomePod, but when there was one final hoorah sale that made it a affordable value, I’d neglect that for a second and purchase one for my workplace. However Apple, please: it’s apparent you didn’t care sufficient for this speaker whereas it was alive. Simply do one thing, something to lastly shut the loop. Put it on sale, “by chance” embrace one with AirTag orders, no matter. Simply let it go gently into that darkish night time, with no inventory left.